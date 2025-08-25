  • home icon
Best Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for high-end GPUs

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Aug 25, 2025 11:38 GMT
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for high-end GPUs
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for high-end GPUs (Image via Konami/Nvidia/AMD)

Konami’s highly anticipated remake, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, brings one of the most iconic stealth-action games of all time into the modern era with cutting-edge visuals, realistic environments, and advanced game mechanics. Since the game is made using Unreal Engine 5, it looks stunning, but it can be demanding on even powerful PCs.

If you’re running a high-end Nvidia or AMD GPU, fine-tuning your graphics settings is key to getting the best balance of visuals and performance. So, we’ve compiled the best graphics settings for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on high-end GPUs.

Best Nvidia GPU settings for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for Nvidia GPU (Image via Konami/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for Nvidia GPU (Image via Konami/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Nvidia’s RTX 40 and 50 series GPUs excel in the remake thanks to DLSS upscaling and frame generation, while RTX 30-series cards still perform well at 1440p. VRAM requirements are modest compared to some recent AAA titles, but Ultra settings still favor GPUs with 12 GB or more.

Here are the recommended Nvidia settings:

  • Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 4K (RTX 4090/5090), 1440p (RTX 4080/4070 Ti)
  • V-Sync: Off (enable G-Sync if available)
  • Maximum Frame Rate: 60 FPS
  • Anti-Aliasing Method: DLSS
  • Upscaling Quality: Quality (1440p), Balance (4K)
  • Graphics Quality: High–Ultra (depending on GPU tier)
  • Shadows: Ultra (RTX 4090/5090), High (RTX 4070 Ti/4080)
  • Textures: Ultra
  • Global Illumination: Ultra
  • Bloom: Ultra
  • Motion Blur: Off (1440p competitive gameplay), On (4K cinematic gameplay)
  • Depth of Field: On
  • Filter (New Style): Monochrome (optional for stylistic gameplay)
  • Filter (Legacy Style): Legacy (for the classic Snake Eater look)
Also Read: 7 biggest changes in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater from the original

Best AMD GPU settings for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater gameplay (Image via Konami)
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater gameplay (Image via Konami)

AMD’s RX 7900 XTX and 9000-series GPUs deliver excellent performance in the Delta remake, especially when paired with FSR upscaling. Even older GPUs like the RX 6800 XT can manage smooth gameplay at 1440p with Balanced settings.

Here are the best AMD settings:

  • Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 4K (RTX 4090/5090), 1440p (RTX 4080/4070 Ti)
  • V-Sync: Off (use FreeSync if supported)
  • Maximum Frame Rate: 60 FPS
  • Anti-Aliasing Method: FSR
  • Upscaling Quality: Quality (1440p), Balance (4K)
  • Graphics Quality: High–Ultra (depending on GPU tier)
  • Shadows: High (RX 7900 XTX/XT), Medium–High (RX 6800/7800 series)
  • Textures: Ultra (16 GB VRAM and above), High (8–12 GB VRAM)
  • Global Illumination: High–Ultra
  • Bloom: High–Ultra
  • Motion Blur: Off (1440p competitive gameplay), On (4K cinematic gameplay)
  • Depth of Field: On
  • Filter (New Style): Monochrome (optional for stylistic gameplay)
  • Filter (Legacy Style): Legacy (for the classic Snake Eater look)
Whether you’re sneaking through dense jungle foliage at 4K Ultra on an RTX 4090 or running balanced 1440p settings on an RX 6800 XT, these optimized settings will help you enjoy Snake’s journey in the highest possible quality.

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

