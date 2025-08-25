Best Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for mid-range GPUs

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater brings one of g to the most renowned action-adventure stealth games back with stunning visuals and modern gameplay mechanics. Since the game is being remade using Unreal Engine 5, it might be visually stunning, but it can demand powerful hardware. Although it can run smoothly on mid-range GPUs like RTX 4060, RX 7700 XT, or Arc A750, you might need to tweak the settings a bit.

If you don’t know what the best settings are to play Konami’s new remake title, you should follow this article. Here are the best optimized graphics settings for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on mid-range GPUs.

Best Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for Nvidia mid-range GPUs

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater gameplay on Nvidia GPU (Image via Konami)

Nvidia’s 40 and 50 series mid-range GPUs run the new MGS remake smoothly at 1080p Ultra or 1440p High, especially with DLSS enabled. The mid-range cards from the RTX 30 series might not match their successor, but can still perform well. Due to the reasonable VRAM requirements, it won’t have trouble with most mid-range GPUs with 8GB VRAM.

Here are the recommended Nvidia settings:

Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1440p (RTX 5070/4070), 1080p (RTX 3060/4060)

1440p (RTX 5070/4070), 1080p (RTX 3060/4060) V-Sync: Off (enable G-Sync if available)

Off (enable G-Sync if available) Maximum Frame Rate: 60 FPS

60 FPS Anti-Aliasing Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscaling Quality: Quality (1080p), Balance (1440p)

Quality (1080p), Balance (1440p) Graphics Quality: High

High Shadows: High (RTX 5070/4070), Medium (RTX 3060/4060)

High (RTX 5070/4070), Medium (RTX 3060/4060) Textures: High

High Global Illumination: High

High Bloom: High

High Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: On

On Filter (New Style): Monochrome (optional for stylistic gameplay)

Monochrome (optional for stylistic gameplay) Filter (Legacy Style): Legacy (for the classic Snake Eater gameplay)

Best Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for AMD mid-range GPUs

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings on AMD GPUs (Image via Konami)

AMD’s RDNA2 and RDNA3 mid-range cards deliver excellent results at 1080p or 1440p with FSR upscaling. Even the older generation, like the RX 6600, can manage smooth gameplay at 1080p with optimized settings.

Here are the best settings for the AMD mid-range GPUs:

Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1440p (RX 7700 XT/7800 XT), 1080p (RX 6600 XT/7600)

1440p (RX 7700 XT/7800 XT), 1080p (RX 6600 XT/7600) V-Sync: Off (use FreeSync if supported)

Off (use FreeSync if supported) Maximum Frame Rate: 60 FPS

60 FPS Anti-Aliasing Method: FSR

FSR Upscaling Quality: Balanced (1440p), Performance (1080p)

Balanced (1440p), Performance (1080p) Graphics Quality: High (Medium on RX 6600 XT/7600)

High (Medium on RX 6600 XT/7600) Shadows: High (RX 7700 XT/7800 XT), Medium (RX 6600 XT/7600)

High (RX 7700 XT/7800 XT), Medium (RX 6600 XT/7600) Textures: High (8–12 GB VRAM), Medium (6 GB like RX 6600 XT)

High (8–12 GB VRAM), Medium (6 GB like RX 6600 XT) Global Illumination: High

High Bloom: High

High Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: On

On Filter (New Style): Monochrome (optional for stylistic gameplay)

Monochrome (optional for stylistic gameplay) Filter (Legacy Style): Legacy (for the classic Snake Eater look)

Best Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for Intel mid-range GPUs

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater gameplay on Intel GPUs (Image via Konami)

Intel Arc GPUs are surprisingly a strong option in the mid-range GPU market. The Arc A770/750 delivers smooth gameplay when playing the new Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater at 1080p or 1440p with optimized settings.

Here are the best settings for the Intel Arc GPUs:

Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1080p (A750), 1440p (A770)

1080p (A750), 1440p (A770) V-Sync: Off

Off Maximum Frame Rate: 60 FPS

60 FPS Anti-Aliasing Method: FSR (Game doesn’t have the option for XeSS)

FSR (Game doesn’t have the option for XeSS) Upscaling Quality: Balanced (1440p), Performance (1080p)

Balanced (1440p), Performance (1080p) Graphics Quality: Medium-High

Medium-High Shadows: Medium

Medium Textures: High (A770 16 GB), Medium (A750 8 GB)

High (A770 16 GB), Medium (A750 8 GB) Global Illumination: Medium-High

Medium-High Bloom: High

High Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: On

On Filter (New Style): Monochrome (optional for stylistic gameplay)

Monochrome (optional for stylistic gameplay) Filter (Legacy Style): Legacy (for the classic Snake Eater look)

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater runs well across all modern mid-range GPUs when optimized properly. However, you would have to rely on upscalers for a performance boost to experience the stunning game without compromising on gameplay.

