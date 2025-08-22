5 things to know before playing Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater 

The long-awaited Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater finally releases on August 28, 2025. This remake of the legendary Metal Gear Solid 3 isn’t just a visual overhaul, it’s a reintroduction of one of the most important chapters in the franchise. Whether you’re new or a long-time fan, there are a few things worth knowing before playing Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater: 5 things you should know

1) The story is a Cold War origin point

Snake in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater (Image via KONAMI)

Delta takes players back to 1964, smack dab in middle of the Cold War. You play as Naked Snake, who is sent onto Soviet soil to retrieve scientist Nikolai Sokolov. That quickly devolves into something much larger, like nuclear threats, betrayals, and the original formation of the Big Boss legend.

Despite being a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, it is the origin of the entire saga. If you are new to the franchise, there probably hasn't been a cleaner way to step into Metal Gear's timeline without being completely lost.

2) The antagonists are more than just villains

Combat still in Snake Eater (Image via KONAMI)

The enemies Snake faces here aren't just a group of nameless military foot-soldiers. First, there’s Colonel Volgin, a sadistic beast of man who runs around with literal electricity at his fingertips. Then there's Ocelot, a young gun who matures into becoming one of Metal Gear's most loved characters. Finally, there is the Cobra Unit, all of whom have some battle-associated emotion.

While The End has a great scene on a cliff for the showpiece battle experience and The Sorrow has an unsettling relationship with the dead, those situations are not just obstacles to overcome but also big fights that define the game’s tone.

3) Survival is just as crucial as Stealth

Every step you take alters the surroundings (Image via KONAMI)

Unlike most stealth games, Snake doesn’t just hide in shadows. He has to live off the land. That means hunting for food, patching up wounds manually, and blending into the jungle with the right camo patterns. The jungle itself is as much an enemy as Volgin’s army, with poisonous plants, wildlife, and injuries that can be just as dangerous as a soldier spotting you.

These mechanics are kept intact but refined with smoother controls and modern touches, making survival feel less clunky while staying true to the original.

4) It’s more than just a straight remake

EVA a.k.a Tatyana in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater (Image via KONAMI)

The visuals look stunning thanks to Unreal Engine 5, but Konami is adding new layers. Cutscenes now flow seamlessly into gameplay with no awkward fade-outs. There’s even a new pause option for cutscenes, which is a small but much-needed quality-of-life change considering how long Metal Gear’s cinematic sequences can run.

On top of that, there are extras like Secret Theater Mode (with original PS2-style gag cutscenes and new ones) and even entirely new modes like Fox Hunt, which is an online hide-and-seek style multiplayer addition that wasn’t in the original.

5) Options, extras, and modern touches

Snake vs. Monkey Ape Escape crossover (Image via KONAMI)

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater isn’t just about retelling the same story, it’s also about giving new ways to play. You can choose graphics modes (4K/30 for visuals or 1080p/60 for smoother gameplay), enjoy a fresh photo mode, and even unlock bonuses based on which Metal Gear game you select as your favourite at the start.

Side games are platform-specific too: PlayStation and PC get the returning Snake vs. Monkey Ape Escape crossover, while Xbox players get a new Snake vs. Bomberman mode. And if you want Snake dressed up, the Sneaking DLC adds everything from camouflage sets to a crocodile suit that actually lets him blend into swamps.

That's all the five pointers you need to know before playing Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. For more content on the game, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

