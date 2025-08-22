Does Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater have Denuvo on PC?

No, Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater doesn't have Denuvo on PC. The game's Steam page doesn't mention this or any other third-party Digital Rights Management (DRM) attached. So, once it arrives, PC players won't have to deal with any type of complicated protection software. Many publishers generally attach Denuvo on their bigger titles, but it's not the case here.

While skipping a DRM software might make the game easier to crack at launch, it also means fewer worries for those who care more about smooth performance than piracy concerns.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is not protected by Denuvo on PC

Usually, a game has Denuvo on PC marked on right. For Snake Eater, it isn't there (Image via Steam)

Denuvo is DRM software designed to prevent piracy or tampering. However, many PC players find that it interferes with performance and stability, especially on low-end systems. So, whenever a new big-budget title is release, they immediate check to see if it includes Denuvo.

Based on Konami's recent history, neither Silent Hill 2 nor the Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake Master Collection had Denuvo. At this rate, it seems Konami might phase this software out completely. In fact, Silent Hill f (due September 25, 2025) most likely doesn't have it as well.

So, with Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, PC players can expect a launch without Denuvo's hindrance.

Why skipping Denuvo on PC matters

The gaming community has been fairly vocal about the downside of games requiring a DRM software, specifically Denuvo. In any situation, removing the concern for this software is good. This is because it can drop performance, increase loading times, and, in some cases, cause instability for players on a system capable of running the game. It is definitely reassuring for those with mid-range systems.

For players, it’s one less barrier to worry about. For Konami, it’s a statement of prioritizing user experience over aggressive DRM protection despite piracy risks.

System requirements for Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater on PC

Since there’s no DRM hogging resources, all that matters is whether your system can handle the game itself. Here’s what Konami has listed:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 2060 Super (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB (SSD recommended)

Recommended

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 3080

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB (SSD recommended)

That concludes everything regarding Denuvo on PC for Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. For more game-related guides, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

