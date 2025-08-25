Best Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for low-end GPUs

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is one of the most visually impressive remakes of 2025, but its modern graphics can take a heavy toll on budget hardware. You don’t have to miss out on Snake’s jungle mission without sacrificing too much visual quality for smooth performance while using entry-level GPUs with the right settings.
This guide shares the best optimized graphics settings for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on low-end GPUs.
Best Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for Nvidia low-end GPUs
Nvidia’s low-end GPUs, such as the RTX 3050, RTX 5050, RTX 5060, and RTX 5060 Ti, perform best at 1080p Medium–high, with DLSS providing a big performance boost.
Here are the recommended Nvidia settings:
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1080p
- V-Sync: Off (enable G-Sync if available)
- Maximum Frame Rate: 60 FPS
- Anti-Aliasing Method: DLSS
- Upscaling Quality: Balanced (RTX 3060 Ti/5060 Ti), Performance (RTX 3050/5050)
- Graphics Quality: Medium–High
- Shadows: Medium
- Textures: Medium
- Global Illumination: Medium
- Bloom: Low
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Filter (New Style): Monochrome (optional for stylistic gameplay)
- Filter (Legacy Style): Legacy (for the classic Snake Eater look)
Also Read: 5 things to know before playing Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater
Best Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for AMD low-end GPUs
AMD’s entry-level cards like the RX 6400, RX 6500 XT, RX 6600, and RX 7400 benefit most from FSR, and lowering shadows and textures would help avoid VRAM bottlenecks.
Here are the best settings for the AMD mid-range GPUs:
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1080p
- V-Sync: Off (use FreeSync if supported)
- Maximum Frame Rate: 60 FPS
- Anti-Aliasing Method: FSR
- Upscaling Quality: Performance (RX 6400/6500 XT), Balanced (RX 6600/7400)
- Graphics Quality: Medium
- Shadows: Low–Medium
- Textures: Medium
- Global Illumination: Medium
- Bloom: Low
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Filter (New Style): Monochrome (optional for stylistic gameplay)
- Filter (Legacy Style): Legacy (for the classic Snake Eater look)
Also Read: Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater review: A tactical espionage masterpiece remade
Best Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for Intel low-end GPUs
Intel’s budget Arc B-series cards are suited for playing the 2025 remake of legendary Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater at 1080p with a mix of Low and Medium settings.
Here are the best settings for the Intel Arc GPUs:
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1080p
- V-Sync: Off
- Maximum Frame Rate: 60 FPS
- Anti-Aliasing Method: FSR (Game doesn’t have the option for XeSS)
- Upscaling Quality: Performance (B570), Balanced (B580)
- Graphics Quality: Medium
- Shadows: Low–Medium
- Textures: Medium (Low for GPUs with 4GB VRAM)
- Global Illumination: Medium
- Bloom: Low
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Filter (New Style): Monochrome (optional for stylistic gameplay)
- Filter (Legacy Style): Legacy (for the classic Snake Eater look)
GPUs like the RTX 3050, RX 6400, and Intel Arc B570 can achieve a stable 45–60 FPS at 1080p on Medium settings when paired with Performance upscaling. Stepping up to slightly stronger options such as the RTX 5060 Ti, RX 6600, or Arc B580 allows players to enjoy 1080p High settings with 60+ FPS using Balanced upscaling.
It’s recommended to disable motion blur, lower shadows to Medium or below, and always rely on DLSS, FSR, or XeSS upscaling to get the best results. This way, Snake’s legendary jungle mission feels cinematic and immersive even on low-end GPUs.
Read more Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater-related articles:
- Should you play the other Metal Gear games before Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater?
- Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater: Collector’s Edition content, pricing, and is it worth getting?
- 7 biggest changes in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater from the original