7 biggest changes in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater from the original

The biggest changes in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater are what set this remake apart from its PS2 classic roots. Konami has rebuilt the way Naked Snake’s story feels in 2025, utilizing modern hardware while staying faithful to what made the original so special.

With the release just around the corner, here are a few of the biggest changes in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater from the original.

Note: Parts of this article represent the author's views and opinions.

Listing the seven biggest changes in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater from the original

1) Radio access made seamless

Snake in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater (Image via KONAMI)

In the original, the codec was a vital tool, but it wasn't quick. You’d have to stop, open menus, and scroll to the right contact every time. Delta cuts all that down. Now, it’s as easy as pressing the D-pad and tilting the stick. No more fumbling through layers of menus mid-mission, as it flows naturally and feels closer to how a soldier might realistically access their radio, making it one of the biggest changes in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

2) Camouflage swapping on the fly

Snake on his knees (Image via KONAMI)

Camouflage is one of the biggest mechanics of Metal Gear Solid 3, but swapping can disrupt the flow, since you'd have to dig through menus to change it out. Delta fixes this. Now, Snake can instantly swap disguises while staying in the field, allowing players to react to patrols or terrain changes without breaking the tension in the moment.

Veterans get a smoother gameplay, and newbies don't have to stop and set up interrupts like in the PS2 version.

3) Brutal new CQC animations

The combat enhancement introduces one of the biggest changes in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater (Image via KONAMI)

Close Quarters Combat has always been Snake’s signature, but the remake sharpens it up with new takedown animations. These are heavier, more brutal, and more satisfying. Watching Snake pull an enemy in, land multiple strikes, then slam them to the ground, shows just how much Konami has polished combat for modern standards.

One of the clearest examples is his encounter with Volgin, which showcases moves that never existed in the original.

4) A modernized cover system

Snake taking cover (Image via KONAMI)

In the PS2 era, hiding behind walls and objects meant hitting a button and locking yourself in place. While it worked, it used to feel rigid. In Delta, you can get into cover like Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Snake automatically glides into cover when you are close to objects, which makes for a much smoother and fluid stealth experience. Just changing this one mechanic makes the remake feel more modern.

Anyone who has played newer stealth titles will feel the difference immediately.

5) Better situational awareness

Stealth is key in Delta (Image via KONAMI)

Taking inspiration again from MGS5, Snake can now lean, peek, and zoom in while staying in cover. In the original, zooming required clunky aim toggles, but here, you just use the right stick. This tiny shift matters, as studying patrols, spotting openings, and setting up stealth routes is quicker and less frustrating, especially for players diving into Snake Eater for the first time.

6) A Compass to keep you oriented

Gameplay still from Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater (Image via KONAMI)

Back in 2004, it was easy to get turned around in the game’s dense jungle maps. Delta solves that problem with a simple but effective addition: a compass. It can be equipped as a quick-access item, helping players orient themselves and track objectives without breaking immersion. It’s certainly one of the biggest changes in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater and prevents the disorientation that sometimes slowed down the original.

7) Scars that stay with Snake

Scars is another one of the biggest changes in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. (Image via KONAMI)

Maybe the most notable improvement is the way injuries are represented. In the PS2 game, if Snake patched himself up, there was no indication of wounds ever having existed. In Delta, scars remain on his body and are present in the narrative as a reminder of his past experiences.

It is a small detail on paper, but in action, it helps the adventure feel a little more grounded, a little more personal, and much more aligned to Snake's transition into Big Boss and the relationship to that situation.

That wraps up a few of the biggest changes in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

