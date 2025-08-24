Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater: Collector’s Edition content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

The Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Collector’s Edition will officially be released with the game itself on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC on August 28, 2025. Pre-orders are also available, and as expected, this edition has already gotten extremely scarce, with most major retailers running out of stock fast.

For those who are actually thinking about it, here's a complete rundown of everything that is included with the Collector’s Edition, how much it costs, where you can actually purchase it, and if the price is reasonable.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater: Collector’s Edition content and pricing

The game comes in three editions: Standard ($69.99), Digital Deluxe ($79.99), and Collector's ($199.99). Of these, the Collector’s Edition stands apart because it’s not available on Steam, the PlayStation Store, or the Xbox Game Store. Instead, you’ll have to go through major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, or Playasia.

What's included in the Collector’s pack (Image via KONAMI)

However, this limitation hasn’t stopped the edition from disappearing in minutes whenever it goes up for sale. For those lucky enough to land a copy, here’s what comes inside:

A Collector’s Box to hold everything together.

Halo Jump Patch.

Fox Patch.

A Terrarium Diorama.

A Metal Game Case.

Snake’s ID Card Lanyard.

It also includes the game itself, of course, but the physical extras are clearly the main appeal here.

Also read: 7 biggest changes in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater from the original

Is the Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Collector’s Edition worth it?

At $199.99, the Collector's Edition is expensive but made for a very specific audience. If you're the type of person who likes to collect patches, statuettes (like the terrarium diorama), or even a lanyard, then this collection makes sense. This seems like the type of set meant for fans who want a tangible item to go with the game, not just a piece of digital property.

However, if you're more focused on in-game loot or additional digital rewards, the Digital Deluxe Edition for $79.99 is a better option. It is significantly less expensive, available digitally, and you won't have to worry about haggling for restocks.

So, is the Collector's bundle worth it? If you're a Metal Gear die-hard, collector, or someone who likes to have physical pieces of gaming history, this edition is a respectable offering. If you're just a regular gamer looking for the best gaming experience, the Standard or Digital Deluxe Editions should suffice.

