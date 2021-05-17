How long does it take to beat Resident Evil Village?

Resident Evil Village is one of the longest games in the franchise, with players requiring up to 11 hours to complete the main storyline alone.

Based on the numbers available from howlongtobeat.com, players who wish to play out all the extras, along with the main storyline, can expect to complete Resident Evil Village in 22-23 hours.

Resident Evil Village, but it's a PS1 game... 😂 pic.twitter.com/p2evbg9XFY — GameSpot (@GameSpot) May 15, 2021

For completionists who wish to explore each and every aspect of the game, the average runtime can take as long as 36 hours. However, players who wish to speedrun the game by simply completing the main objectives can do so within a period of three hours.

Resident Evil Village is the fourth-longest game from the list of all eight Resident Evil games. Resident Evil 6 (22 hours), Resident Evil 4 (16 hours), and Resident Evil 5 (12 hours) are longer in runtime than the latest iteration of the long-running series.

How long it takes to beat Resident Evil Village

The main plot of Resident Evil Village has 10 assorted chapters along with an epilogue for the main storyline.

In order to get through all of these 11 stages, players will require around 10-11 hours of playtime. However, this 10-11 hour time period does not include the amount of time that players spend at The Duke's shop.

“I want to play resident evil village for the plot”

the plot: pic.twitter.com/rg3XQim1Yg — goat from hoodwinked (@balladarezz) May 15, 2021

The eleven stages of Resident Evil Village include:

Attack on the Winters family

Arrival at the village

Dimitrescu's Castle

Rosemary's remains

House Beneviento

Moraeu's Reservoir

Heisenberg's Factory

Ethan Learns the Truth

Chris Redfield's Attack

Ethan's Last Stand

Epilogue

Based on events that take place after a few years of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard's storyline, Resident Evil Village presents a much deeper insight into the life of Ethan Winters and Mia.

Resident Evil Village - PS1 vs. PS5. Yes, you read that right. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xpv1MTNJG4 — GameSpot (@GameSpot) May 16, 2021

Although players can choose to speedrun the game to learn more about the events and occurrences in Resident Evil Village, gamers are advised to take the necessary amount of time to witness the effort put in by the developers.

Not only does Resident Evil Village feature an enthralling storyline, but it also features some amazing visuals of horror, making it one of the top-selling games from the horror genre.