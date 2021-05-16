Resident Evil Village: Meet Helena, the real-life face behind Lady Dimitrescu

It was recently revealed that Helena Mankowska, model and actress for Pitstop Productions, is the real-life face of Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village.

helena mankowska thank you for giving us the face of alcina dimitrescu because sis is stunning! pic.twitter.com/R0IUajoGu8 — kyla • a lady dimitrescu simp (@hbiczelds) May 15, 2021

Countess Alcina Dimitrescu, better known as Lady Dimitrescu, is one of the most popular video game characters since the release of Resident Evil Village's trailer. Ranging from stunning cosplays to esthetically pleasing artworks, Lady Dimitrescu has become one of the most beloved characters in the community.

However, after weeks of speculation, Helena Mankowska has finally confirmed on her Instagram account that she is indeed the real-life face behind the gigantic lady from Resident Evil Village.

Helena Mankowska, the face of Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village

Helena Mankowska was born in 1985 in Poland. She spent three years of her life living, studying, and working in Barcelona, Spain, before moving to London in 2018. It is also widely known that the actress is fluent in English and Polish and speaks a little bit of Spanish from her time in Barcelona.

Hi guys :) Maggie Robertson did the voice :) all the best — Helena Mankowska (@helenamankowska) May 15, 2021

Helen has previously acted in various movies, some of the notable ones being Royal Blood, Right Angle, Two Faces, and even as a stunt double for Milla Jovovich in Paradise Hills.

Even before Helena revealed that she was the face behind Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, fans had various speculations that linked her with Lady Dimitrescu's face. One blatant giveaway was that Helena Mankowska's name was mentioned in the credits of Resident Evil Village under the list of 3D Scan Models from Pitstop Productions.

Helena Mankowska's name in Resident Evil Village's credits (Image via CAPCOM)

Although the credits did not confirm which character Helena was scanned for, the facial resemblances between her and Lady Dimitrescu led countless fans to believe that she was the real-life face of the Countess in Resident Evil Village.

Now that Helena has revealed the truth, she has also stated that she is "super excited" to be a part of the community that has welcomed her with such appreciation.

Helena also said that she wishes to continue on this journey that she has set out on, leaving fans wondering if the actress might portray other popular video game characters in the future.