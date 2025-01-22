How long does it take to complete Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

After nearly a decade of anticipation, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is finally coming to PC. The game is all set to release via Steam. Since it is essentially a port of the original 2024 title that came out on the PlayStation 5 in 2024, its content remains unchanged. The RPG is already available for pre-orders via Steam.

The time required to complete FF7 Rebirth depends on your playstyle and what you aim to tackle. If you want to understand the narrative and complete the main quest, the game will take approximately 45 to 48 hours to finish.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Side quests and 100 percent completion time

The FF7 campaign consists of 14 chapters in total (Image via Square Enix)

By now, you should have a reasonable idea about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's length. The game features a substantial amount of content and a lengthy campaign. Die-hard fans of the franchise can also complete several side quests. Completing all side quests will add around 42 to 45 hours to your time in the game. In total, both main and side quests would take between 87 and 93 hours.

If you are aiming for 100% completion, it will take much more time. Completionists will have to invest 165 to 170 hours to finish the game.

Not to mention, this duration can vary significantly based on the difficulty level you choose, as well as your knowledge and experience with RPG titles like FF7 Rebirth.

All-in-all, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers stunning visuals and an immersive storyline that will keep you hooked for a considerable amount of time.

