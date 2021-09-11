How long does it take for your kid to grow up in Stardew Valley?

Stardew Valley gives its players the opportunity to live a lot of real-life activities, like marriage, which is a huge part of the game. Forming relationships, dating and getting married is a big part of what Stardew Valley players do. Getting married to an NPC is difficult (players can find the complete guide here), but it is something that most Stardew Valley players aspire to do.

With marriage, many couples end up with kids, through all sorts of methods. Fortunately, Stardew Valley mirrors that pretty well. Players can have their own kids, or even opt for adoption.

Children grow up pretty fast in real life and in Stardew Valley. Here's exactly how quickly they grow.

How quickly do kids age in Stardew Valley

For children to grow under the care of Stardew Valley players and their partners, they have to get them first.

my two stardew valley children are absolutely the most fashionable people on the entire planet pic.twitter.com/B7uBRRf0lC — gracie!! (she/her) (@grac__cie) August 25, 2020

In Stardew Valley, kids can be found from the beginning of the game, but having kids is also possible. Obviously, a spouse is needed first and if it is of the opposite gender, pregnancy can occur. The partner will need to be happy, which means 12 hearts (10 is the maximum before getting married and the minimum to get married).

Proposal results in a wedding ceremony for the whole town (Image via Stardew Valley)

Players will also need to build a nursery. To do that, they can visit Robin's Shop and to get the second upgrade (which adds the nursery), players will need 50,000 gold and 150 hardwood.

If everything is done correctly, a cutscene will play where the spouse will ask if the player wants children. A yes will see the partner get pregnant or file papers for adoption. In just 14 days, the baby will be born. Once it is born, the baby will have its gender revealed and a name chosen. The parents can have two babies.

ATTN: You can put hats on your children in Stardew Valley now. pic.twitter.com/gf61wSsLj3 — Allison (@floop249) November 28, 2019

14 days later, the newborn baby will be a toddler, so one week is roughly equivalent to one year. However, they will not grow any older.

