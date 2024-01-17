How long does The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered take to beat?

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered introduces some really cool new additions on top of the already excellent single-player narrative-driven experience of the base game. While the base game already features a ton of replayability with New Game+, and exclusive unlocks, the newly added roguelike mode, No Return, further enhances the game's replayability factor.

With all the new additions made to the newly released remaster, fans might be wondering whether it has any effect on the base game's length. Surprisingly, despite the additions of the newly added cut content, i.e., Lost Levels, the remastered's runtime remains virtually identical to that of the original PS4 release of The Last of Us Part 2.

Here's everything you need to know about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's runtime, including the length of the newly added No Return roguelike mode on the PlayStation 5.

How long is the main story of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered?

If you plan to simply beeline the main story, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is going to last roughly 18-20 hours, which is essentially the same as the original PlayStation 4 version's runtime. You can add a couple more hours to your first playthrough by doing some of the optional content in the Seattle levels of the game, as well as the Lost Levels.

The Lost Levels, which is one of the newest things added to the remaster, aren't substantial enough, adding roughly 15-20 minutes of content, with each of these levels being completely optional. Lost Levels are essentially cut content that adds a few small minigames, as well as short enemy encounters, which last around five- minutes at best.

How long is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered No Return?

Now, if you're looking to go through the entirety of No Return, the newly added roguelike mode, then you're looking at somewhere around 10-15 hours more, depending on your chosen difficulty. I started No Return on Hard difficulty, and including roughly a dozen or so deaths, it took me roughly 11 hours to finish the entire game mode.

If you're looking to go through the mode as quickly as possible, there's a chance you can speedrun it in less than five hours on Light or Very Light difficulty. Similarly to God of War Ragnarok's recently released Valhalla DLC, the roguelike mode's length is very much dependent on player skill and the chosen difficulty preset.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is scheduled to be released on January 19, 2024, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.