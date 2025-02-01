How to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 01, 2025 14:52 GMT
Beignets is a four-star dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@GreymaneGames)
Disney Dreamlight Valley let's you bring out your inner chef by providing you with over 450 different recipes. Among these, Beignets — a fried puff pastry covered with powdered sugar — is quite an interesting one. This recipe was introduced during the game's first update and is a good way to earn some quick cash.

Beignets require four ingredients in total. A list of these ingredients as well as their locations in Dreamlight Valley has been mentioned below.

Recipe for Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Eggs can only be purchased from Chef Remy&#039;s kitchen (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@GreymaneGames)
In total, you will need four different ingredients to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A list of these ingredients is mentioned below:

also-read-trending Trending
  • 1X Canola
  • 1X Wheat
  • 1X Egg
  • 1X Sugarcane

Do note that all the ingredients in this recipe are mandatory and cannot be swapped by any other item. Moreover, once the dish is prepared, you can either sell it at a Goofy's Stall for 524 Star Coins or consume it to restore 912 Energy.

The first ingredient required to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Canola. It can be bought from Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor and Ancient's Landing biome. While Canola can be purchased for 164 Star Coins, its seeds will set you back by just 25 Star Coins. Do note that once sowed, it takes 35 minutes to grow.

The second ingredient that you need is Wheat. It can be bought from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow for 3 Star Coins. Alternatively, wheat seeds will cost you 1 Star Coin and take a minute to grow.

An egg is the third ingredient needed for this recipe. It can be acquired from Chef Remy's kitchen. Once you unlock Chez Remy, Eggs can be bought for 220 Star Coins.

Sugarcane, the last ingredient required, can be bought from Goofy's Stall at the Dazzle Beach for 29 Star Coins. However, if you want to save a few bucks, Sugarcane seeds can be purchased for just 5 Star Coins.

Once you have all four ingredients, head over to a cooking station and put all of them into a pot to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

If you find this recipe interesting, you can also check out our guides on making Hawaiian Pizza and Lightning Cookies.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
