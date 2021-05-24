How to make the best use of Chrono's abilities in Free Fire

On December 13th, 2020, Chrono was launched in Free Fire. The in-game persona of global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo soon became one of the most sought-after characters in the game.

However, after the OB27 update, Chrono's skill was nerfed. Chrono possesses the Time Turner skill that blocks enemy damage and increases movement speed but takes a very long cooldown period of 200 seconds.

It stops players from frequently using the skills of Chrono. Many players are gradually opting out of him. However, if used correctly, Chrono can be of great use.

This article shares the best ways for players to fully utilize the ability of Chrono after the OB27 update in Free Fire.

Best tips to use Chrono in Free Fire

#1 - Pair Chrono with Rockie

The primary disadvantage of using Chrono is his cooldown time. This is why players should pair him up with Rockie. Rockie reduces the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 6% at level 1 and 15% at the highest level.

After being paired with Rockie, players can use Chrono in Classic matches with a much lesser cooldown period.

#2 - Use proper skill combos

Using proper skill combos with Chrono can benefit players in Free Fire (Image via Badge 99/YouTube)

Using proper skill combos with Chrono may help players significantly on the ground. For example, the skills of Chrono, Moco, Dasha, and Laura will be a perfect combo for mid and long-range fights.

Moco marks enemies who are shot. Meanwhile, Dasha assists in knocking down enemies mid or long-range by lowering the overall recoil. Also, while scoping in, Laura's Sharp Shooter skill improves accuracy by 30.

When combined with Chrono's ability to build a force field, players can shoot at opponents while making instant cover.

#3 - Use in squad Ranked matches

Chrono will be beneficial during squad Ranked matches in Free Fire (Image via Badge 99/YouTube)

Due to a very long cooldown period, players are recommended not to use Chrono for Clash Squad mode. Instead, squad Ranked matches will be the better match type to utilize him.

Short and intense matches require frequent skill activation. However, in squad Ranked matches, players get adequate support from their teammates, and players would not need to use Chrono's ability very often.

Note: These tips solely reflect the individual opinion of the writer. Readers might have different opinions.