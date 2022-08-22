How to make your character early in Saints Row

Saints Row, the latest entry and reboot of the franchise of the same name, releases on August 23, 2022. However, players can create their character (known as the Boss) early so they can dive right into the over-the-top action when the game gets released.

Saints Row is a franchise well-known for the depth of its character creation and customization. As a result, developers at Volition have released the Boss Factory demo that allows players to fully create their boss before the game itself drops. This way, players can immediately import their character and hop into gameplay without any time wasted.

Creating your Saints Row character via Boss Factory

The Boss Factory interface for Saints Row (Image via Plaion)

Fortunately for the Saints Row faithful, the Boss Factory demo is available for players on all platforms the game will be launching on. This includes PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5. In addition to allowing players to create and save their creations, the demo also features a community access segment where players can share their bosses online for other players to view and download. Players won't even need the base Saints Row game to enjoy Boss Factory, and they can create characters to their liking without ever playing the main game when it releases.

Downloading Boss Factory on PC and consoles

For PC users, Boss Factory will need to be downloaded through the Epic Games store. If players aren't familiar with the service, they can download the client at store.epicgames.com by clicking 'Download' at the top right of the page. It's also possible to create an account through this page or directly through the Epic Games launcher if needed. Once players have downloaded the Epic Games store launcher, all they need to do is search for Boss Factory in the storefront and click the 'Download' button. Once the demo is ready, simply select it from the library tab. Playstation and Xbox users can download the demo directly from their digital storefront. This can be achieved by navigating to the Playstation or Xbox stores and either finding the demo via the demo category on the storefront or by searching for it. Once the download is complete, players can directly access Boss Factory from their console's primary dashboard.

For PC gamers, it's important to note that they'll need to make sure their machine meets the demo's system requirements before they can enjoy Boss Factory. According to Volition, the minimum recommendation is a Windows 10 64-bit OS, the ability to run DirectX 11, and an Intel Core i3-3240/AMD Ryzen 3 1200.

Furthermore, players are recommended to have approximately 8.192GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970/AMD Radeon RX 480 graphics card. Lastly, players will want at least 4GB of virtual ram (VRAM) for their graphics card regardless of make or model. 5GB of disk space is also required to install and run the demo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish