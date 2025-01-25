How to make Charlotte Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley boasts many activities for the players to engage in. Cooking is one of them, and players get to prepare exotic meals in the title using the ingredients that can be found across the map. With over 400 recipes, some meals will be harder to cook than others, depending on how difficult it is to obtain the required ingredients. Charlotte Cake is, fortunately, an easy recipe to cook, requiring only three items for the preparation process.

Remember that this dish is unavailable in the base game and can only be cooked if you have the "A Rift in Time" expansion installed. This article will cover everything you need to know about cooking the Charlotte Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Charlotte Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking Station (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

The Charlotte Cake is a three-star dish requiring only three ingredients for its preparation. Once you have gathered all the necessary items, bring them to the nearest Cooking Station you can find. Empty all the ingredients inside the cooking pot, stir them well, and your cake will be ready in no time.

Here are the items you need to prepare the Charlotte Cake:

Strawberries x1

Wheat x1

Agave x1

After you are done cooking the Charlotte Cake, you are free to sell this meal to earn 69 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 759 lost Energy.

Location of all ingredients for Charlotte Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wheat in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Now that you know the cooking process of Charlotte Cake, it is time to look for the ingredients required. Here are the locations of all the ingredients required for the Charlotte Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1) Strawberries

This fruit can be plucked from the bushes in the Ancient Landing biome. Every harvest will give you three Strawberries, after which you will have to wait for a while for them to respawn to collect more.

2) Wheat

Wheat can be purchased for three Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome. Alternatively, you can purchase the Wheat Seeds for one Star Coin and sow them for a minute to get the yield.

3) Agave

Agave is the final item needed for the meal. This can be acquired from the Glittering Dunes biome. This ingredient grows in Borderlands, Wastes, The Plains, and Oasis.

