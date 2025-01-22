How to make Pumpkin Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a variety of activities where you can earn exciting rewards and form friendships with NPCs. Cooking is the most beloved in the game's community, as it allows you to prepare various meals using different ingredients found across the map. While some dishes can be difficult to cook, others, like the Pumpkin Puffs, are fairly easy.

This three-star recipe requires only three ingredients, which are easy to collect if you know where to look. This article will cover the process of cooking Pumpkin Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Pumpkin Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Take the ingredients back to the Cooking Station (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Cooking Pumpkin Puffs is relatively easy compared to other three-star dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once you gather the necessary ingredients for the recipe, take them back to the nearest Cooking Station. Empty all the items into the empty pot, stir them well, and your dish will be ready. The ingredients you need for Pumpkin Puffs are:

Pumpkin x1

Egg x1

Cheese x1

After you have prepared the Pumpkin Puffs, you are free to sell the meal to earn 1,400 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 1,455 lost Energy.

Location of ingredients required to cook Pumpkin Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Buy the Egg for 220 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Here is the location of each ingredient you will need for this recipe:

1) Pumpkin

Pumpkin is the main ingredient for this dish and is available in the Forgotten Lands biome. Unlock this region for 15,000 Dreamlight and look for Goofy’s Stall here. Fix the stall, and you can directly purchase Pumpkin and Pumpkin seeds from here for 996 and 275 Star Coins, respectively.

2) Egg

The next ingredient is Egg, which can simply be obtained from Remy’s Restaurant for 220 Star Coins. However, you first need to fix the restaurant by doing a few tasks for Remy and bringing him to the valley. Once the place has been fixed, the pantry inside will become available, where you can purchase the ingredients.

3) Cheese

Cheese can also be bought from Remy’s Restaurant for 180 Star Coins after you have fixed the place.

