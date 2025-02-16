How to make Cheesecake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a ton of exciting activities that players can engage in, including farming, mining, and cooking. While the title offers hundreds of delicious recipes, an exciting one that you can try your hand at is Cheesecake. This is a four-star dessert that can even be sold for some extra in-game currency.

This guide mentions all the ingredients required to cook Cheesecake in Disney Dreamlight Valley as well as where to find them.

Recipe for Cheesecake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since this is a four-star recipe, you need four ingredients in total to make Cheesecake. These four items are:

1X Cheese

1X Wheat

1X Sugarcane

1X Any Fruit

Cheesecake can be sold for a minimum of 314 Star Coins and can restore at least 725 Energy (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@GreymaneGames)

Out of the four ingredients, one is variable. You can pick any item of your choice as long as it falls under the category of a fruit. Since this item can differ from player to player, the amount of energy restored after consuming this dish or the amount of Star Coins that you earn after selling this dessert can also vary.

If consumed, Cheesecake can restore a minimum of 725 Energy, and if sold, you can earn a minimum of 314 Star Coins in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Coming back to the ingredients of the recipe, the first item that you need is Cheese. This can be obtained from Chef Remy's kitchen. Once you unlock Chez Remy, you can buy Cheese for 180 Star Coins.

The next item required is Wheat. This is available at Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadow and the Ancient's Landings biome. If you buy grown Wheat, it will cost you 3 Star Coins. However, Wheat seeds are priced at just 1 Star Coin.

The third item required is Sugarcane, which will act as a natural sweetener for your Cheesecake. Sugarcanes can be bought for 29 Star Coins from Goofy's Stall at Dazzle Beach. Although, if you want to save a few bucks, you can get Sugarcane seeds for just 5 Star Coins.

Lastly, you can pick any one fruit of your choice. If you have a fruit in your inventory, you can use that. Else, you can look for a fruit around the Valley or just buy some from any Goofy's Stall.

Once you have all four items ready, head over to a cooking station and toss all the items into a pot. Your Cheesecake is finally ready to serve!

Once you have all four items ready, head over to a cooking station and toss all the items into a pot. Your Cheesecake is finally ready to serve!

