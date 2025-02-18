How to make Chocolate Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Chocolate Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the many delicious ice creams players can make. The item falls under the category of a dessert and qualifies as a four-star dish. What this essentially means is that you need four total ingredients to make this ice cream.

Mentioned below are all the ingredients required to make Chocolate Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley alongside the location of these items.

Recipe of Chocolate Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since Chocolate Ice Cream is a four-star recipe, you will need four ingredients to make this dish. Here is a list of ingredients:

1x Cocoa Bean

1x Slush Ice

1x Milk

1x Sugarcane

Milk and Ice can be bought from Chez Remy (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Greymane Gaming)

Once you manage to prepare Chocolate Ice Cream, you can sell it at a Goofy's Stall for a minimum of 655 Star Coins. Another option is to consume them to restore at least 2,074 Energy.

Cocoa Beans, which is the first item on the list, can be bought from Goofy's Stall in the Glade of Trust and the Sunlit Plateau. Cocoa Bean is priced at 75 Star Coins in the game. Moreover, it can also be foraged from these two locations if you want to save a few bucks.

The second and third item on the list is Slush Ice and Milk. These two items are exclusive to Chef Remy's restaurant Chez Remy. Slush Ice will cost 150 Star Coins, while Milk is priced at 230 Star Coins in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

As a natural sweetener for your Chocolate Ice Cream, you will need Sugarcane. This can be bought from Goofy's Stall at Dazzle Beach for 29 Star Coins. Sugarcane seeds, however, are priced at 5 Star Coins.

Now that you have all four ingredients in your inventory, head over to a cooking station and toss all the items into a pot. Voila! Your Chocolate Ice Cream is ready to serve.

