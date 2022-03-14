How to make 'Coffee that has some impact to it' in Genshin Impact: Recipe for Coffee with Impact

Genshin Impact version 2.5 is already running in its second half, where the game lets everyone play as a bartender. Mondstadt has run one of the longest businesses in wine, with Angel's Share being one of the central places for residents to stroll in and enjoy some liquor.

Eula visiting during the event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Our traveler, however, took matters into their own hands and got the job of satisfying the toughest customers while handling the most complicated orders. "Of Drink A-Dreaming" is the newest event in Genshin Impact where you have to make drinks for your customers.

The following article will show you ways to make one of the trickiest recipes in the book, a "Coffee with some impact." This doesn't seem to have a lot of information to go off of and can easily mess up someone's perfect run of serving drinks.

How to make 'Coffee that has some impact to it' in Genshin Impact

Before starting things off, you need to be familiar with the entire setup. While making a drink from the other side of the table, there will be two primary things that you should be looking at. One is the Foundation of the drink, with the other being the Flavor. Once you have them down, all that is left now are the main recipes.

Recipe tab (Image via Hoyoverse)

While judging a drink from a name is easy enough, sometimes a few customers won't usually specify what they want. This sometimes leads to time expiration and the failure of a run. One of these orders is the "Coffee that has some impact to it."

It does specify the Coffee and size but doesn't confirm the Flavor required. To make the perfect drink, follow these steps:

Add two instances of Coffee. Add one instance of Fizzy Water. Add the size as asked by the customer.

This is also a recipe for Foamy Reef, which can be found in the "Recipes" section, under the coffee tab. Once done, you are good to go for your next order.

Adding Fizzy Water (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each recipe can be found in the "Recipes" section at the bottom-left part of your screen. There are 21 total recipes you can make, ranging between four categories: coffee, tea, juice, and blend. Each one of them will be required by the customer and will need to be served to them within the time limit.

