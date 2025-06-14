How to make food for your crew in The Alters

Keeping your crew well-fed in The Alters is just as important as building tools or mining resources. If you want your team of Alters to perform at their best, you must manage food production wisely using the Kitchen and Greenhouse modules on your mobile base.

This guide will explain how to efficiently feed your crew in The Alters.

How does the food system work?

Food production in The Alters revolves around two core modules: the Greenhouse and the Kitchen. The Greenhouse grows raw ingredients, while the Kitchen turns them into actual meals. There are two main types of food: Mush and Cooked Meals.

How to make food in The Alters

Making food for your crew is all about timing, staffing, and resource allocation (Image via 11 bit studios)

1) Growing Raw Food in the Greenhouse

To prepare proper meals, you’ll first need Raw Food, which is cultivated in the Greenhouse using Organics. You can grow food one unit at a time or choose to grow a bulk pack of ten:

Raw Food x1

Cost: 10 Organics

Time: 1 hour

Raw Food Package x10

Cost: 50 Organics

Time: 16 hours (12 hours if you’ve researched Efficient Food)

Assign a Botanist to the Greenhouse. They double the growth speed, making food production much faster. Keep in mind that crop progress only happens when the Greenhouse is actively staffed. There's no growth between work shifts.

2) Preparing the meals in the Kitchen

Once you have the ingredients, head over to the Kitchen. This is where all food is processed and made safe for consumption. If the Kitchen malfunctions, Alters can suffer food poisoning, so keep it in top shape. You can make:

Mush

Ingredients: 5 Organics

Time: 30 minutes

Cooked Meal

Ingredients: 1 Raw Food

Time: 20 minutes

Cooked Meals are superior, as they boost morale, save storage space, and prep faster. But they rely on Raw Food, so it’s best to aim for them once you’ve stabilized your resource flow. The Doctor prepares meals 50% faster, so assign him to the Kitchen for efficiency.

Making food in The Alters requires a balance of timing, staffing, and resource management. Early on, Mush will do the job, but as your base grows, Cooked Meals offer better value and performance benefits.

