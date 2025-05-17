The Alters: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

The Alters is an upcoming action-adventure survival title that is all set to release globally on June 13, 2025. Developed and published by 11 bit studios, The Alters is a single-player sci-fi title that will be releasing on all current-generation consoles and PCs. This includes the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, it will not be playable on older consoles like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Taking a look at the game's system requirements, it is safe to assume that it can be played on handheld devices as well, such as the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Legion GO, MSI Claw, etc. That said, mentioned below are the required specs to run The Alters on PC.

System requirements to run The Alters on PC

You will need 50GB of free space to download The Alters (Image via 11 bit studios)

The bare minimum required RAM to run this game on PC is 16 GB. Moreover, you will need a GTX 1060/ AMD Radeon RX 570 or above to play the game on the minimum settings. For the best possible experience, though, you will need an RTX 2070/ AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or above. The Steam page also lists the required specifications to play the game in 4K. For that, you'll need an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or any graphics card with over 10GB of VRAM.

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 or later, 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600, Intel Core i7-6700

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, Intel Arc A570. 6+ GB video memory

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Disk

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 or later, 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, Intel Core i7-8700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, Intel Arc A770. 8+ GB video memory

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Disk.

For 4K Graphics, you will need: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. 10+ GB video memory

