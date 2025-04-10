How to make Fruit Milkshake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Fruit Milkshake is a delicious three-star meal that is simple to prepare, as it only consists of three ingredients. Once all these items have been successfully acquired, this dish will be added to the Eternity Isle collection in the game. By making this recipe, you earn Star Coins after selling this dish or gain energy points.

This guide lists the items required to make this dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Recipe for making a Fruit Milkshake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All ingredients to make Fruit Milkshake in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@gameexplorer9627)

A fruit milkshake in Disney Dreamlight Valley is categorized as a three-star desert. To prepare this meal, you must collect three ingredients and find the nearest cooking station. Here are the ingredients required to prepare this recipe:

1x Slush Ice

1x Milk

1x Any fruit

You can acquire each ingredient from following the locations:

The first ingredient required to make this dish is Slush Ice, which can be purchased from Chez Remy after completing The Unknown Flavor Quest for 150 Star Coins. It is the perfect item for a cold treat on a hot day. The second and most important ingredient of this dish is Milk, which can be purchased from Chez Remy after completing the Restaurant Makeover Quest for 230 Star Coins. It is a great ingredient to be added to a milkshake. The third ingredient can be any fruit of your choice in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are several fruits that you can choose from, such as Apple, Banana, Cherries, and much more. Many of these items can be found by foraging.

Upon gathering all these items, find the nearest cooking station and put all the mentioned ingredients in a pot to prepare this delicious dish. Once you have successfully made this meal, you can sell it for 544 Star Coins or consume it to restore 1113 energy points in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

