How to make Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pan-Seared Tilapia and Vegetables is a flavorsome three-star dish. You can prepare this meal when you're bored of completing quests and want to try out a new recipe. Moreover, you can eat it to regain 2194 energy points or sell it for 862 Star-Coins.
Below is the list of all required ingredients to make Pan-Seared Tilapia and Vegetables in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Recipe for Pan-Seared Tilapia and Vegetables in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Pan-Seared Tilapia and Vegetables in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a three-star entree. To prepare the dish, all you need to collect is three ingredients, which are:
- Tilapia
- 2x vegetables of your choice
The first and main item of this meal, Tilapia, is a fish that can be caught by fishing in blue or white pools in the Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights. This type of fish is known for its mild flavor and can often be caught in shallow rivers. Once you get your hands on Tilapia, the difficult part of the recipe is over.
Now, you need two vegetables of your liking as the second and third ingredients. You could opt for Asparagus to add texture to the dish, and broccoli for crunchiness. You can also select any vegetables from your inventory or buy them from Goofy's Stall.
If you want to save some money, you can buy seeds for vegetables. Thereafter, you can plant them and wait for some time. Once they are ready to harvest, you can use the vegetables for the recipe.
Once you have all three ingredients stacked with you, put them all in a cooking pot. Pots can be found at any cooking station in the game. In a few seconds, your Pan-Seared Tilapia and Vegetables dish will be ready to serve.
