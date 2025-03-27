Underworld Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a flavorsome five-star meal that can either be sold or consumed to regain energy. It is also quite easy to make with ingredients that are not too hard to procure. Though this dish is popularly known as "Underworld Cake", it has been renamed as 'the perfect way to celebrate' your birthday.

Here is a full list of ingredients that will help you make this dish.

Recipe for Underworld Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Underworld Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley is categorized as a five-star dish. It can either be sold for 603 Star Coins or consumed to gain 2,746 energy points in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This meal is a very easy-to-make dish, and you must collect the following five ingredients to make it:

Faerie Rye

Shovel Bird Eggs

Plain Yogurt

Nutmeg

Ambrosia

Put all five items into the pot to make the cake (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

The first ingredient, Faerie Rye, is a grain-type ingredient that can be acquired by buying Faerie Rye Seeds. These seeds can be purchased from Goofy's stall in Everafter after the second stall update for 60 Star Coins. It takes 1 hour and 15 minutes to fully harvest.

The second item, Shovel Bird Eggs, comes under the category of Dairy and Oil. It can be purchased for 160 Star-Coins from Goofy's stall in The Bind after unlocking the second stall upgrade.

The third component in this dish is a tangy and creamy yoghurt, which falls under the Dairy and Oil category. It can be purchased for 240 Star Coins from Goofy's stall after unlocking the second upgrade.

The next item to be added is Nutmeg, which can be found growing on Nutmeg Trees in Mythopia. It can take up to 35 minutes to regrow, but adding this item can make your dish very homely.

The last ingredient, Ambrosia, is a spice-type ingredient and can be purchased from Goofy's stall in Mythopia for 40 Star-Coins after the second upgrade. It will add the right amount of sweetness to any dish, especially those like the "Underworld Cake".

The "Underworld Cake" is also described as the 'perfect way to celebrate' in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

That is all there is to know about how to make the "Underworld Cake" in Dreamlight Valley.

