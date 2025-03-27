  • home icon
How to make Halloween Gingerbread Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

By Kavya Neeraj
Modified Mar 27, 2025 02:13 GMT
Halloween Gingerbread Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Greymane Gaming || YouTube/@GreymaneGames)

Halloween Gingerbread Cookies are delicious treats in Disney Dreamlight Valley that players can make. Featured as part of the Sew Delightful Update, the dish can be sold for 1,001 Star Coins or consumed to restore 735 energy points. Once prepared, it will be added to the Dreamlight Valley Meals collection.

This article explains how to make Halloween Gingerbread Cookies in Gameloft Montreal's title.

Recipe for making Halloween Gingerbread Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All ingredients to make the Halloween Gingerbread Cookies (Image via Greymane Gaming || YouTube/@GreymaneGames)

Halloween Gingerbread Cookies, a three-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, are easy to make and require three ingredients. Below is the list of ingredients needed:

  • Wheat x 1
  • Pumpkin x 1
  • Ginger x 1

Wheat is a grain-type ingredient. You can purchase fully harvested wheat for 3 Star Coins from Goofy's stall in Peaceful Meadow and Ancient's Landing. Alternatively, you can buy wheat seeds for 1 Star Coin from the same stall after its first upgrade in Peaceful Meadow or Ancient's Landing.

Pumpkin is a vegetable-type ingredient. Pumpkin seeds can be purchased from Goofy's stall in the Forgotten Lands for 275 Star Coins. They take four hours to grow and be harvested. You can also buy fully harvested pumpkins from the same stall for 996 Star Coins.

Ginger is a spice-type ingredient that grows wild in the Forgotten Lands. It can be purchased for 50 Star Coins and provides 175 energy points.

After gathering the ingredients, simply take them to the nearest cooking station. Add them to the cooking pot and stir. Your dish will be ready in no time.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
