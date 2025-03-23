Disney Dreamlight Valley: Wish Magic walkthrough

Wish Magic is the fifth quest from Disney Dreamlight Valley's newly introduced Aladdin Realm. In the previous quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Breaking Through, you get to restore Alchemy's table and craft a Golden Lamp. In Wish Magic, you need to find all the wishes that Aladdin has made, which will help save Agrabah's market.

In this guide, you will learn how to complete the Wish Magic quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the Wish Magic quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of Aladdin's wishes have been collected (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips).

In the last quest, a new lamp had been crafted that needs to be enchanted to absorb the Windecaller's vortex. To do so, you will need to infuse it with elusive magic, which can be done with the help of Aladdin's wishes. Go over to Aladdin and talk to him about his three wishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

First, you will need to unlock him and Jasmine. To do so, you will need to have completed the final quest in the Aladdin Realm, Carpet Diem.

Since Aladdin's first wish was made in a desert oasis, you have to travel there and find the remnant of his first wish. When you reach the desert in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will find a pool of quicksand; it will have some fishing spots for you to look for the remnant of the first wish. After looking through all the spots, you will find the remnant of the first wish in the last spot.

Repairing the fountain (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

Aladdin's second wish was made in water. Find Jasmine in the Central Market and talk to her to learn how to find the second remnant. To get it, you need to repair the fountain that is near the Disney Princess. Supplies to repair the fountain can be found around the area, such as:

40 Gold Shards from the sandstone deposits

3 Quicksand Mud from the quicksand

After collecting the supplies, go over to a crafting station in the Artisans' District or the South Market in Disney Dreamlight Valley and build some fountain pipes to let the water flow to the fountain. When you are done making them, go over to Jasmine and place the pipes to complete the plumbing network.

Once you place the missing pieces of the pipes, switch the direction of all the tiles to make them point in the right direction by rotating them. Gather the remnant of the second wish at the fountain.

Aladdin's third wish is about Genie's freedom in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For this, go over to Jasmine and ask her about Genie. To get his freedom, you will need to find some Genie's Sparkles, which will be on the edge of the rooftop where you initially went to find Aladdin with a view of a palace.

Talk to Jasmine to proceed further with the quest (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

After gathering the last remnant of the wish, you need to place all the wishes on the Alchemy Table. When the wish enchantment has been made, make sure you give the new magic lamp and the lamp enchantment to Jasmine in the Central Market.

