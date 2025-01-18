How to make Makrout in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can make over 450 different recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These recipes are further divided into various categories depending on the number of ingredients required to make them. Today, we will be talking about how you can make Makrout — a North African delicacy — which is a four-star dish in the game.

In this article, we have mentioned the location of all the required ingredients to make Makrout in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Recipe of Makrout in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The ingredients required to make Makrout in Dreamlight Valley are mentioned below:

Wheat

Canola

Dates

Cinnamon

Makrout sells for 254 Star Coins and restores 1157 Energy in the game (Image via Gameloft)

Since you need four ingredients to make this dish, it qualifies as a four-star meal. Moreover, once you are done preparing Makrout, you can either sell it at a Goofy's Stall for 254 Star Coins or consume it to restore 1,157 Energy.

Now, coming back to the ingredients required to make this dish — Wheat is the first item needed. This is the fastest growing crop in the game which takes only 1 minute to grow. You can buy its seeds from Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadow for just 1 Star Coin. However, if you want to save the hassle of farming, you can buy grown Wheat for 3 Star Coins.

The second ingredient required is Canola, which can be bought in seed form from Goofy's Stall in The Forest of Valor and The Ancient's Landing biome for 25 Star Coins. Next, you will need Dates, which, unlike the previous two ingredients from the recipe, can not be bought from any vendor or stall. Dates can only be acquired via foraging in the Glittering Dunes biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The last ingredient required to make Makrout is Cinnamon, which also needs to be collected from the environment. Cinnamon is available in abundance in the biomes mentioned below:

The Grasslands

The Promenade

The Grove

The Lagoon

The Bind

Now that you have all the necessary ingredients, head over to a cooking station. Then, put all the ingredients into a cooking pot to finally make Makrout in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

If you find this recipe interesting, you can also check out our guides on making Hawaiian Pizza and Lightning Cookies.

