How to make Marvelous Jam in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley boasts a variety of activities for players to engage in. With so many to choose from, cooking is one of the go-to options for Dreamers, allowing them to prepare different meals using ingredients found across the map. With over 400 recipes in the game, some dishes are harder to cook than others. Fortunately, a delicious recipe, Marvelous Jam, is easy to prepare, as it only requires two ingredients.

This article covers everything you need to know about cooking Marvelous Jam in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Marvelous Jam in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bring the items back to the kitchen (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Since Marvelous Jam is a two-star recipe, it only requires two ingredients to make. Once you have acquired the items needed for this meal, take them back to the nearest Cooking Station you can find. Upon arrival, empty both ingredients into the pot and stir them well to prepare the dish. Here are the items needed for the Marvelous Jam recipe:

Dreamlight Fruit x1

Wheat x1

Once Marvelous Jam has been made, you can sell the meal for 54 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 932 lost Energy. While the Star Coins you earn from selling this two-star dish might not sound like much, consuming it is still worth it due to the high amount of Energy it restores.

Location of the ingredients for Marvelous Jam in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wheat in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Here are the locations of the items you need to cook Marvelous Jam in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1) Dreamlight Fruit

Dreamlight Fruit is locked behind Simba's quest, which only becomes accessible once you have attained level 7 friendship with him. During the final phase of the mission, you will be in Sunlit Plateau, where you have to sow the Dreamlight Fruit Seed.

Water this plant now and then so it grows at a healthy rate, or use the Growth Elixir to skip the entire process. A cutscene will play, showing the fully grown tree, which you can use to pluck Dreamlight Fruit. Note that a new batch will take 24 hours to respawn.

2) Wheat

Wheat can be easily acquired by purchasing it for three Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow. Alternatively, you can buy the seeds for a single Star Coin and sow it in the ground to get the ingredient.

