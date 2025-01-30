How to make Mint Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces a variety of activities that can help you build new friendships with NPCs and earn exciting rewards. Cooking is one of the most played activities in the game, where you get to prepare delicious meals using the ingredients found around the valley.

With over 400 recipes to choose from, some dishes can be harder to cook than others in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Fortunately, Mint Chocolate is a simple recipe requiring only four ingredients for its preparation process.

Even though this chocolate doesn't require much effort to cook, finding the items to make it can still be troublesome. This article will cover everything you need to know about making Mint Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Trending

How to cook Mint Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Empty the items in the cooking pot (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@GreymaneGames)

Since Mint Chocolate is a four-star recipe, it only requires four ingredients to prepare. Once you have collected the required ingredients, take them back to the nearest Cooking Station you come across. Pour all the items inside the cooking pot and stir them well. In a few seconds, your dish will be ready to serve. Here are the ingredients needed to cook Mint Chocolate:

Sugarcane

Butter

Cocoa beans

Mint

With the Mint Chocolate now ready, Disney Dreamlight Valley allows you to either sell the meal to earn 490 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 1,827 lost Energy.

Location of ingredients for Mint Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Butter costs 190 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@GreymaneGames)

Now that you know how to cook Mint Chocolate, it is time to look for the items required for the preparation process. Here is the location of all ingredients required to cook this recipe:

1) Sugarcane

Sugarcane can be purchased for 29 Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach. Alternatively, you can also purchase the seeds for this ingredient for five Star Coins and sow them to get the yield more cheaply.

2) Butter

Butter can be purchased for 190 Star Coins from the pantry in Remy's Restaurant. However, you first need to bring back Remy from his realm by completing his quest and fixing his restaurant to access the pantry inside.

3) Cocoa beans

Cocoa beans can be foraged from the trees in the Glade of Trust biome. Harvesting the fully grown crop will reward you with three beans.

4) Mint

Mint is exclusive to the Frosted Heights biome and can be easily foraged from the open location.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.