How to make Mint Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces players to a variety of activities that help in building friendships with NPCs and completing quests. One of the most played activities in the game is cooking, with Dreamers preparing meals using the ingredients that can be found across the map. Mint Sorbet is one of the many recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, requiring only two ingredients that can be easily found in the game's open world.

While the drink is easy to prepare, you might still struggle if you don't know where to search for the required items. This article will cover everything you need to know about cooking the Mint Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Mint Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking Station in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Mint Sorbet is a two-star recipe, meaning it only requires two ingredients to be prepared. Once you collect the required items, take them back to the nearest Cooking Station. Put the ingredients in the cooking pot to stir them well, and your drink will be ready to serve. Here are the ingredients you need to prepare Mint Sorbet:

Mint

Slush Ice

Once you have prepared your Mint Sorbet, you are free to sell this drink to earn 299 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 695 lost Energy.

Location of ingredients for Mint Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slush Ice costs 150 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Now that you know the recipe for the Mint Sorbet, here are the locations of both the ingredients required for the dish:

1) Mint

Mint falls under the Spice category in the game and is only available in the Frozen Heights biome. Unlocking this location will cost you 10,000 Dreamlight, which will take you plenty of time to collect.

Since the entry price is so high, this biome can only be unlocked in the later stages of the game, meaning new players cannot make this drink unless they have made significant progress in the story.

2) Slush Ice

Slush Ice is locked behind Remy's final quest, which requires you to have a Level 10 friendship with him. Gather 15 Snowballs from the Frozen Heights biome and merge them with the Purified Night Shard Potion at the Crafting Table to create Ice Slush.

Give this to Remy so he can convert it into Slush Ice, which will conclude the quest and unlock this ingredient at Remy's restaurant. Once available, you can simply interact with the pantry to buy Slush Ice for 150 Star Coins.

