How to make Mooncake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you are a cooking aficionado, Disney Dreamlight Valley might be the perfect title for you. The game features over 450 recipes, including a variety of starters, main course meals, as well as desserts. Today, we will look at the recipe for Mooncake, an exciting four-star dish available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mentioned below are the required ingredients to make this dish, followed by the locations where you can get the ingredients from.

Recipe of Mooncake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are divided based on the number of ingredients required to make them. Since Mooncake is a four-star dish, you need four ingredients to make this dessert, namely the following:

Wheat

Canola

Beans

Agave

Mooncake can restore 465 Energy and sells for 276 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft)

The first ingredient of this recipe is Wheat, which can be acquired from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow for 3 Star Coins. You can also purchase Wheat seeds for just 1 Star Coin in the game. Moreover, do note that Wheat is the fastest-growing crop in the game.

The second ingredient needed is Canola, which can also be purchased from Goofy's Stall in seed form. Head over to Goofy's Stall at the Forest of Valor or Ancient's Landing. Here, Canola seeds are priced at 25 Star Coins. These will take 35 minutes to grow.

Next, you will need Beans, which can also be purchased from Goofy's Stall in the Glittering Dunes biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley for 50 Star Coins. Bean seeds take one hour to grow.

The last ingredient needed for this recipe is Agave. This is a natural sweetener that can not be purchased from any vendor or stall and can only be acquired via foraging. It is exclusive to the Glittering Dunes biome in Dreamlight Valley and can be found growing from the ground here.

Once you manage to gather all the ingredients, make your way to a cooking station and toss all the items in a cooking pot. Voila! Your Mooncake is ready to serve.

You can either sell it at any Goofy's Stall in the game for 276 Star Coins or consume it to restore 465 Energy.

If you found this recipe interesting, you can also check our guides on Hawaiian Pizza and Lightning Cookies.

