How to make Mussel Risotto in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mussel Risotto is a 5-star entrée introduced in the Disney Dreamlight Valley: Storybook Vale expansion. This dish not only offers an energy boost but also serves as a profitable item that you can sell for Gold Star Coins. Cooking Mussel Risotto requires gathering ingredients from different parts of the Valley, including some harder-to-find items like mussels and olives.

Since it requires ingredients from the Storybook Vale expansion, you’ll need to unlock this area before you can gather everything you need. This guide will walk you through the complete process of making Mussel Risotto and also where to find the items you need for it.

Preparing Mussel Risotto in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need to unlock Storybook Vale (Image via Gameloft || Youtube@Arctic)

Mussel Risotto in Disney Dreamlight Valley restores 1,718 energy points when consumed, which makes it one of the best dishes for restoring energy during arduous quests or farming sessions. To cook the dish, use any available cooking stations that you find scattered across the Valley region.

If you don't want to consume this dish, you can sell it at Goofy’s Stall for 457 Gold Star coins. Alternatively, use Mussel Risotto to establish relationships with the villagers by gifting it as a token to increase their friendship levels.

Where to find Mussel Risotto ingredients

1) Any spice

Ingredients required for Mussel Rissotto (Image via Gameloft || Youtube@Arctic)

You have the flexibility to use any spice or herb from the base game or expansions when preparing Mussel Risotto. If you want to stick to ingredients from the Storybook Vale expansion, Lightning Spice from the Elysian Fields is a convenient option.

2) Garlic

There are two primary locations where garlic can be found. In the Storybook Vale expansion, garlic can be foraged from the Wild Woods in the Everafter biome. Meanwhile, those who don't have access to Storybook Vale can collect it from the Forest of Valor in the base game. Given that garlic is a staple ingredient in many dishes, it is wise to gather plenty at every opportunity.

3) Olives

Olives are found in the Mythopia biome of the Storybook Vale expansion. They grow on trees in several areas, including the Elysian Fields, the Fiery Plains, the Statue’s Shadow, and Mount Olympus. You can harvest up to four olives per tree, with a respawn time of about 30 minutes. Olives can also be sold for 35 Gold Star Coins or eaten to restore 350 energy.

4) Mussel

Mussels are one of the trickier ingredients to find in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They appear as ground spawns in Mythopia but are considered rare, often appearing near trial areas of the map. The best places to search for mussels are the Elysian Fields, the Fiery Plains, the Statue’s Shadow, and Mount Olympus. While they can be hard to find, you only need one mussel to complete the recipe.

5) Rice

Rice is available at Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. You can purchase rice seeds for 35 Gold Star Coins or, if you’ve upgraded the stall, buy fully grown rice for 92 Gold Star Coins. Growing your rice is a cost-effective option if you need a steady supply for future recipes.

To save time, gather all the ingredients before heading to the cooking station. If you’re having a tough time locating mussels, try checking out the trial areas of Mythopia — they seem to spawn in higher numbers in that region. Each time you prepare Mussel Risotto, it gets added to your recipe collection for Storybook Vale. Not only does the dish provide a useful boost of energy, but it can even help you earn money and influence.

