How to make Pasteis de Nata in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Introduced with the "A Rift in Time" DLC pack in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pasteis de Nata is an exciting and delicious four-star dessert that is worth trying if you are looking for quick cash. Once prepared, this Portuguese pastry can be sold to earn 774 Star Coins in the game. Moreover, the recipe is quite easy to make.

But what are the ingredients required to make this and where can they be located in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Let's take a look.

Recipe of Pasteis de Nata in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In total, you need four ingredients to make Pasteis de Nata in Dreamlight Valley. These items are mentioned below:

1x Corn

1x Egg

1x Milk

1x Vanilla

Pastéis de Nata restores 1,645 Energy and sells for 774 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft)

Do note that, unlike many other recipes, none of the ingredients from this recipe can be swapped with any other item. When you are done preparing the meal, you can sell it at any Goofy's Stall for 774 Star Coins. Moreover, you can also keep it in your inventory for later and consume it whenever you need to restore Energy. Pasteis de Nata can restore 1,645 Energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The first ingredient required to make this recipe is Corn, which can be bought from the Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach and the Glittering Dunes. Corn can be bought for 24 Star Coins from here, whereas Corn seeds can be purchased for 15 Star Coins.

The next two ingredients required to make this recipe are Milk and Eggs. Both of these items can be purchased from one place- Chef Remy's kitchen. To get your hands on these two items, head over to Chef Remy. From here, you can buy Eggs for 220 Star Coins each and Milk for 230 Star Coins.

The last item that you will need to make Pasteis de Nata in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Vanilla. Unlike the previous three ingredients though, Vanilla can not be bought from any vendor or stall and can only be foraged. Vanilla can be found in abundance in the below-mentioned biomes in the game:

The Lion King Realm

Sunlit Plateau

Mythopia

Now that you have all four ingredients in your inventory, head over to a cooking station and put everything into a pot to finally make Pastéis de Nata.

If you find this recipe interesting, you can also check out our guides on making Hawaiian Pizza and Lightning Cookies.

