How to make Peanut Butter Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features almost 500 recipes at this point. It is the perfect title if all you want is to spend your time trying out new dishes. Peanut Butter Waffles is one such exciting recipe that you can create either to consume or sell for some Star Coins. This recipe requires four easy-to-collect ingredients and barely takes any time.

Ad

Mentioned below are all four ingredients required alongside their locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Recipe of Peanut Butter Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With Peanut Butter Waffles being a four-star recipe, you will need four separate ingredients to make this dish. Here is a list of the ingredients required:

1x Peanut

1x Wheat

1x Milk

1x Egg

Three of the ingredients can be purchased from Chez Remy (Image via Gameloft)

Once you manage to prepare Peanut Butter Waffles, you can sell it at a Goofy's Stall for a minimum of 978 Star Coins. Alternatively, you can consume it to restore at least 1,938 Energy.

Ad

Trending

The first item on the list is Peanut. This can be purchased from Chef Remy's kitchen. Once you unlock Chez Remy, you can buy peanuts for 200 Star Coins. Also try to grab some Milk and Eggs while you're here, as you will need them for this recipe.

Chez Remy sells eggs, peanuts, and other dairy products like Cheese, Butter, and Milk. You can buy Eggs from Remy for 220 Star Coins, while Milk will set you back by 230 Star Coins in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ad

The last ingredient left for the recipe is Wheat. It can be purchased from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow and Ancient's Landing biome for just 3 Star Coins. Alternatively, you can buy Wheat Seeds for 1 Star Coin, but they will take a minute to grow after being sowed.

With all four ingredients in your inventory, make your way to a cooking station and put the items inside a pot. Voila! Your delicious Peanut Butter Waffle is ready to serve.

Ad

If you find this recipe interesting, check out our guides on making Hawaiian Pizza and Lightning Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.