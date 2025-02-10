How to make Poutine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of activities, with cooking being one of the most popular among Dreamers. This feature allows players to prepare different meals using ingredients found across the map. With over 400 recipes to choose from, some are exclusive to the game's expansions. The "A Rift in Time" DLC introduces Poutine, a three-star recipe that requires three ingredients to make.

The dish is easy to make, but finding the ingredients can be tricky if you don’t know where to look. This article will cover everything you need to know about cooking Poutine in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Location of ingredients for Poutine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cheese costs 180 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

Since Poutine is a three-star meal, it only requires three ingredients for its preparation process. Also, keep in mind that this recipe is part of the "A Rift in Time" expansion and can only be cooked if you own the DLC.

Here are the items required for preparing Poutine and their location in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1) Potato (x1)

Potato can be purchased for 189 Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in the Forgotten Lands biome. Alternatively, you can buy the seeds for 55 Star Coins and sow them in the ground to harvest the yield later. This is the hardest ingredient to acquire, as it is locked behind a biome that requires a whopping 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock.

2) Cheese (x1)

Cheese can be purchased for 180 Star Coins from the pantry inside Remy's Restaurant. However, you first need to repair Chez Remy, which requires bringing Remy back from his realm to the valley. Once the restaurant is fixed, the pantry will become accessible, allowing you to purchase all kinds of dairy products, including cheese.

3) Canola (x1)

Canola is the final ingredient for this recipe, which can be purchased for 164 Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor biome. Alternatively, you can buy the seeds for this item for 25 Star Coins and sow them in the ground to harvest the yield later.

How to cook Poutine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking Station (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

Now that you have acquired the ingredients required for Poutine, head to the nearest Cooking Station. Add the Potato, Cheese, and Canola into the pot and stir it well. A few seconds later, your Poutine will be ready to serve. You can then sell it to earn 580 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 845 lost Energy.

