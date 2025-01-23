How to make Pumpkin Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of dishes that cooking aficionados can make. One such exciting recipe is that of the Pumpkin Soup. This requires four ingredients to make, qualifying it as a four-star dish in the Disney Dreamlight Valley.

This article will shed light on the ingredients and their locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Recipe of Pumpkin Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As mentioned above, you will need four ingredients to make Pumpkin Soup. A list of these ingredients can be found below:

Any Vegetable of your choice

1X Milk

1X Ginger

1X Pumpkin

Milk can be purchased for 230 Star Coins from Chez Remy (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

As the first ingredient, you have the option of selecting any vegetable. However, you will have to stick to the recipe with regard to the other three ingredients. Once prepared, Pumpkin Soup sells for a minimum of 1428 Star Coins at any Goofy's Stall. If consumed, this soup can restore a minimum of 1431 Energy.

Trending

Since the first ingredient of this recipe can vary from player to player, there is no fixed amount of Star Coins or Energy that you can expect. The rarer the ingredient used is, the more Energy as well as Star Coins you will receive.

The first item needed is any one vegetable of your choice. If you have a vegetable in your inventory already, you can use that. Otherwise, just head over to a Goofy's Stall and buy a vegetable.

Next, head over to Chef Remy's restaurant to buy Milk. Chez Remy is the only place in Disney Dreamlight Valley where you can buy Milk or other milk-related products. Head into the kitchen and purchase Milk. It will be priced at 230 Star Coins.

The third ingredient needed for this recipe is Ginger, which cannot be bought from a stall. You will need to go on a little trip to the Forgotten Lands biome, where you can find Ginger in abundance. Ginger can be found growing from the ground there.

The last ingredient required is Pumpkin. This can be bought from Goofy's Stall in the Forgotten Lands biome as well. Pumpkin is priced at a whopping 996 Star Coins. If you want to save a few bucks, you can get Pumpkin seeds from here, which will cost you only 275 Star Coins. However, do note that Pumpkin takes 4 hours to grow in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Once you have acquired all four ingredients, make your way to a cooking station and toss all the items into a pot. Voila! Your Pumpkin Soup is ready to serve in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

If you enjoyed making this meal, make sure to check out the recipes for Turkey Leg and Kanelbulle.

