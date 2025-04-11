How to make Radicchio Slaw in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Radicchio Slaw is one of the many salads available in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The game features more than 450 recipes, which players can make in their free time to earn money or restore energy. This dish can be sold to earn 739 Star Coins or consumed to restore 835 Energy.

If you are interested in trying this recipe, read on to learn what ingredients are required and how you can get them.

Recipe of Radicchio Slaw in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Radichhio Slaw is a four-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. All the recipes in DDV are classified based on the number of ingredients required to make them. Since Radicchio Slaw is a four-star recipe, you will need four ingredients to make this dish:

Cauliflower

Radish

Green Beans

Radicchio

Fortunately, all four ingredients from this recipe can be bought from Goofy's Stall in seed form. You must buy the seeds, sow them, wait for them to grow, and then you can use the final product. Cauliflower seeds can be bought from Goofy's Stall in the Bind realm for 10 Star Coins. Once sowed, Cauliflower can be harvested in ten minutes.

The second ingredient on the list is Radish. A bag of Radish seeds can be bought for 100 Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in the Everafter biome. You must wait 1 hour and 45 minutes before you can harvest it.

You can also get Green Beans from the same location for 250 Star Coins. However, Green Beans will take four hours to grow. In the meantime, you can complete other quests from the game, such as the Ancient Revealed quest.

The last and most important ingredient is Radicchio, which can be bought in seed form from Mythopia biome's Goofy Stall for 50 Star Coins. This will take an hour to grow.

Now that you have all four ingredients ready, head over to any cooking stall in the game and toss all the ingredients into a cooking pot to finally make Radicchio Slaw in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

For more Disney Dreamlight Valley guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

