How to make Red Velvet in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time 

The Red Velvet has steadily grown to be one of the more sought-after recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time. The food item was introduced with the new DLC expansion and is a Minnie Mouse-themed Bundt cake which was actually served at Disney Park once upon a time.

You will be able to recreate the item if you have access to A Rift in Time DLC, along with the ingredients that are required to make it.

Today’s Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time guide will go over how you will be able to make a Red Velvet in the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time Red Velvet guide

To be able to make the Red Velvet in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time, you will need to first get your hands on all the ingredients that go into it

Here is everything that you need for the dish and how you can find it:

1) Wheat

You can either harvest them yourself or buy them from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow. They are a cheap ingredient and quite readily available.

2) Cheese and Egg

Both cheese and egg can be obtained from Remy’s Pantry. You will find one Chez Remy in the Valley and one on the Eternity Isle. So visit either one to get some cheese and eggs.

3) Cocoa Bean

Unlike the above ingredients, you will need to forage a bit for Cocoa Beans. Make your way to Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau to find the trees. They will provide you with 3 Cocoa beans (each tree) and regrow every 3 minutes.

4) Vanilla

To get vanilla you will need to forage it from the Sunlit Plateau biome. You will be able to gather a good amount of it as it respawns pretty quickly.

Once you have all the ingredients, just make your way to the kitchen and throw them in the pot to make the Red Velvet.

The item is a 5-star dessert that will help you restore 2458 energy if you consume it. However, you can also choose to sell it at Goofy’s Stall for 783 Star Coins.