How to easily make the Blue Potato Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The latest “Pride of the Valley” Lion King patch has added some exciting new content to Disney Dreamlight Valley. While the beloved couple Simba and Nala may be the biggest highlight of the update, many players are also fascinated by the new recipes and puzzles.

One new puzzle in particular is especially intriguing as it revolves around making a Blue Potato Potion with a Blue Potato. Many in the Disney Dreamlight Valley community have had trouble completing it as the in-game hints are insufficient and vague.

So, this guide will go over how you can solve the puzzle and make the Blue Potato Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Making the Blue Potato Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the Blue Potato Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you first have to get your hands on the Blue Potato itself. Visit Ursula’s house and look for a throne with a blue shell mark on it. You will find the Blue Potato beside it, which will glow upon interaction and give you the “???” message pop-up. Since Ursula likes to hoard glowing items in her home, you might need to search for a while.

However, your work is still far from complete. You need four more items, which are located across the map, to make the potion, namely Blue Shell, Blue Starfish, Blue Book, and Blue Gem.

1) Blue Shell

Make your way to Moana’s Realm, which is located on the other side of the island in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you have the Blue Potato in your inventory, it will allow you to walk over the water and find the Blue Shell upon reaching the realm.

2) Blue Starfish

The starfish is found in Ariel’s mini realm. Specifically, you have to make your way back to the place where you had unlocked her. Cross the watermaze, and you will find the item located behind some rocks by the shore.

3) Blue Book

The Blue Book is located in the Mystical Cave in Dazzle Beach. Once you head there, you will find the item behind some pillars near a small pool of water at the very bottom.

4) Blue Gem

The final item for the Blue Potato Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found in the mine located in Sunlit Plateau. After you enter the mine, make your way left and then take the first right to follow the curved tracks. As you reach the end of the tracks, you will find the Blue Gem to your left, placed behind some Night Thorns.

After obtaining all the required items, you can create the Blue Potato Potion by throwing all of them in the pool with the blue glowing gems on the wall.

