Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to find Dream Shards

Dream Shards are considered one of the rarest resources in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

These special items have an extremely low drop rate, though developer Gameloft has confirmed it will make them a bit more common in a future update. However, no one should expect them to be found constantly after the fix.

Dream Shards can be obtained in any biome. There are only two ways to get them: removing Night Thorns and feeding the Village's critters.

How to get Dream Shards from Night Thorns in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tanking Mage @tankingmage



Don't craft your dreamshards into dreamlight. You're going to need them for a quest!



I made the mistake of doing that and now my progress with Merlin's tasks is stalled until more night thorns spawn. #DreamlightValley players: Tip for newbiesDon't craft your dreamshards into dreamlight. You're going to need them for a quest!I made the mistake of doing that and now my progress with Merlin's tasks is stalled until more night thorns spawn. #DreamlightValley players: Tip for newbiesDon't craft your dreamshards into dreamlight. You're going to need them for a quest!I made the mistake of doing that and now my progress with Merlin's tasks is stalled until more night thorns spawn.

Dream Shards may be easier to find in the early stages of the game because the Valley is littered with Night Thorns that need to be removed. This can be done simply by interacting with them.

Night Thorns cover the ground and are in the way of players opening their houses. They sometimes even prevent access to other biomes. The ones that rest on the ground can be vanquished with ease:

Approach any Night Thorn on the ground in the Valley.

Press the interaction button when the prompt appears on the screen.

Watch as the avatar swipes the Night Thorn away with a bit of magic.

Oftentimes, players receive Star Coins for doing this, but other items are known to appear.

The rarest item to pop out of a Night Thorn is the Dream Shard. It can be recognized by its pink crystal-like appearance.

How to get Dream Shards from feeding critters in Disney Dreamlight Valley

chloe @bitchl4sagna did i think i would be into dreamlight valley? not particularly. am i super into the game bc i can feed the squirrels/rabbits? absolutely. did i think i would be into dreamlight valley? not particularly. am i super into the game bc i can feed the squirrels/rabbits? absolutely.

Each critter found in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Village can only be fed once a day. Players will want to keep this in mind when trying to find Dream Shards through this method.

Here are the critters and their favorite foods:

Squirrels : All variety of squirrels love Peanuts

: All variety of squirrels love Peanuts Emerald Sunbird : Green Passion Lily

: Green Passion Lily Golden Sunbird : Sunflower

: Sunflower Orchid Sunbird : Orange Houseleek

: Orange Houseleek Red Sunbird : Red Bromeliad

: Red Bromeliad Turquoise Sunbird : Pink Houseleek

: Pink Houseleek Rabbits : All variety of rabbits love Carrots

: All variety of rabbits love Carrots Raccoons : All variety of raccoons love Blueberries

: All variety of raccoons love Blueberries Turtles : All variety of turtles love Seaweed

: All variety of turtles love Seaweed Foxes : All variety of foxes love White Sturgeon

: All variety of foxes love White Sturgeon Crocodiles: All variety of crocodiles love Lobster

Each type of critter enjoys different foods. Take the squirrels, for example. They will be very happy if they are fed any type of fruit or nut in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Their favorite food, however, is Peanuts.

Feeding a critter their favorite food is the only way to have a chance at getting Dream Shards. The rewards won't be nearly as rare if they're given a food item that they only like.

How to use Dream Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ali🌿 @xaliceplays



#DisneyDreamlightValley @DisneyDLV I just crafted all my dream shards into dreamlight BY ACCIDENT I just crafted all my dream shards into dreamlight BY ACCIDENT #DisneyDreamlightValley @DisneyDLV https://t.co/7hF9qOL6ya

After obtaining Dream Shards, players can use them in a variety of quests or to create Dreamlight. Typically, the quests require players to gather a certain amount and then use them for Dreamlight, which often goes hand-in-hand.

A Disney Dreamlight Valley crafting station can be used to turn Dream Shards into Dreamlight. One can be found in Scrooge McDuck's Shop, and 10 Dream Shards can be crafted into 250 Dreamlight.

