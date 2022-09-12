Disney Dreamlight Valley Critters guide: How to acquire and feed your critter companions

Disney Dreamlight Valley brings a brand new experience to fans of the iconic media giant. Disney's latest video game entry allows players to get their own house in Dreamlight Valley and meet various popular Disney characters. Being a life simulator, players will have the option to explore and fulfill the needs of different characters so that they can be befriended.

As such, there are plenty of activities to engage in, ranging from home decoration to running around in the wilderness hunting down resources. Unfortunately, doing all of this solo can get lonely, which is why players should have an animal buddy for company. Various critters can be seen when out exploring and this article will explain how to tame and feed them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's critters are as cute as the overall presentation

In a nutshell, critters are animals that can be found throughout the game's various biomes. These range widely from irresistible squirrels and rabbits to adorable foxes and turtles. In fact, there are even a few odd options like crocodiles and raccoons.

Recruiting these animals is a fairly simple task since players will only have to feed them twice to have them follow you around. Like other games, wild creatures will need to be fed specific food items found in the same biome that they are found in. To recruit them, players do not necessarily have to use their favorite food, which is convenient.

It should be noted that all sub-types count as unique animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley. So, if you own a Black Turtle and want a White one, you will need to find and feed the latter as well. Additionally, only two sub-types may spawn in a given area per day. Furthermore, a critter can only be fed once every 24 hours. As such, recruiting them is a slow process that may take a few in-game days.

How to catch a critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If players are interested in capturing a critter, they will first need to visit the biome they belong to. Turtles, for example, can be found on Dazzle Beach. However, each critter reacts differently, so players must be aware of that fact before tracking one down.

Sunbirds: These colorful avians are speedy fliers, but are easy to keep up with.

These colorful avians are speedy fliers, but are easy to keep up with. Rabbits: They are somewhat skittish, but players can chase them around three times to catch up.

They are somewhat skittish, but players can chase them around three times to catch up. Squirrels: These are some of the easiest creatures to catch as they do not run away unless they have already been fed.

These are some of the easiest creatures to catch as they do not run away unless they have already been fed. Raccoons: These are some of the tougher ones to catch as they will run away when approached head-on. Try approaching them slowly while they are standing still.

These are some of the tougher ones to catch as they will run away when approached head-on. Try approaching them slowly while they are standing still. Crocodiles: Similiar to a raccoon, players should move towards it when its head is down and stop when it is up.

Similiar to a raccoon, players should move towards it when its head is down and stop when it is up. Turtles: Turtles are shy creatures, but patience rewards those who wait for them to re-emerge from their shells.

Turtles are shy creatures, but patience rewards those who wait for them to re-emerge from their shells. Foxes: Similar to rabbits. Chase them around until an opportunity presents itself.

Similar to rabbits. Chase them around until an opportunity presents itself. Ravens: No details are currently available for these elusive creatures.

How to feed critters in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once they have been tracked down, players will need to feed them to gain their trust. They will have to thoroughly search the area where the animal was discovered in for various edibles. Each animal eats a certain kind of food, among which they also have favorites. For instance, raccoons love fruit, but blueberries are their top priority. Some consumables can be found in bushes, like berries, but others like lobsters will need to be caught through fishing.

Feeding an animal is as simple as walking up to them and pressing the appropriate button to open the Gift inventory where the items are located. Simply pick the appropriate food to have them munch it down. Some fans might be wondering if there are other benefits to feeding animals, besides having them follow you around. Interestingly, feeding animals may reward players with drops like cosmetics and Dream Shards.

Interested players can purchase the early access edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

