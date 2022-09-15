Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to get wheat seeds

Disney Dreamlight Valley allows fans to live out their fantasies. This includes meeting and greeting popular Disney faces. Among the myriad of activities included in this title is farming. Players are able to explore various realms inhabited by renowned characters and collect a variety of plants, herbs, and seeds.

These can be used to create a wonderful cycle of life. The wheat seed, for instance, is used to grow wheat, which forms the basis for many of the cooking recipes. So where do you find it?

It's important to own wheat seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The charming goofball has some useful items for sale (Image via Gameloft)

As players explore the magical Valley, they will come across different Disney characters who will often send the protagonist on errands involving clearing areas or crafting items. Through such tasks, players will likely obtain a variety of seeds. However, these will likely be related to specific plants and vegetables, like carrots or lettuce. Wheat seeds can be hard to obtain via such means.

But there is another way. While following Goofy's questline, players will eventually be able to help him set up a stall in Peaceful Meadows. For a humble sum of 500 coins, he will allow gamers to purchase a few items from the shop, including vegetables and seed packets.

Do note that the wheat seed packet will not be on sale until the stall is upgraded with 1000 coins for the first time. Doing so will update the items on display. Following the upgrade, wheat seeds will cost merely one coin; it's definitely the cheapest item in the catalog. This means that players can buy them in droves without hesitation, as the stock of items on sale is unlimited.

How to plant wheat seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Farming in this title works more or less like other games in the genre. Players must use a shovel to dig the ground and plant the seeds. After covering them with soil, gamers must water them and wait until the wheat grows and is ready for harvest. If players would rather just buy the wheat, then Goofy's stall has them covered yet again. Upgrading the shop to Level 3 will see wheat on sale for three coins.

Players can also sell items to Goofy via the Sell option when speaking to him. Things like cooked dishes can fetch high prices, so those on a cooking spree might want to take advantage of this. But that isn't all; Disney Dreamlight Valley offers so much more to do in the form of fishing, mining ores, house modeling, and shaping the outdoors. Those who feel lonely on their adventures could even consider picking an animal companion to accompany them as well.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available right now via early access on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

