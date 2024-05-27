How to make Raspberry Jam Sandwich in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Raspberry Jam Sandwich in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a recipe exclusive to A Rift in Time expansion. It expands on the cookbook arsenal by introducing a new take on the already existing sandwich-themed recipes in the game. For those unaware, Raspberry Jam Sandwich is a two-star recipe that restores 549 energy or sells for 29 Star Coins. It is pretty simple to cook once you know which ingredients to use.

This guide will walk you through where to acquire the required ingredients and how to craft the Raspberry Jam Sandwich in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Raspberry Jam Sandwich recipe and ingredients explained

You can cook after finishing Mickey's quest (Image via Gameloft || YouTube @Quick Tips)

Raspberry Jam Sandwich is a pretty straightforward recipe that only requires the following two ingredients to cook:

One Raspberry

One Wheat

You need a stove and coal to cook recipes in the game. If you’re just starting out and don’t have your own stove, you can visit a character’s house and use their kitchen for the meantime. Mickey Mouse and Goofy’s houses are unlocked right from the start, so you can freely use their stoves.

However, if you want your own, you need to complete the Foodception quest; it can be unlocked after finishing the first quest from Mickey Mouse in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This mission requires you to cook anything for Mickey, and once done, he will give you a stove that you can use at your own house.

Finding Ingredients for Raspberry Jam Sandwich in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to get Raspberries in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can harvest raspberries in bushes around the neighborhood (Image via Gameloft || YouTube @Quick Tips)

Raspberries can be obtained by foraging in bushes around your house and around Chez Remy’s restaurant. You can obtain up to three Raspberries by searching in the bushes. This will allow you to make several Raspberry Jam Sandwiches with a simple search around the neighborhood.

You can also buy them from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow for 42 Star Coins each. But before you can unlock him as a merchant, you’ll need to repair his stall by spending three Star Coins.

How to get Wheat in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wheat can be purchased from Goofy's Stall for three Star Coins (Image via Gameloft || YouTube @Quick Tips)

Wheat is again straightforward to acquire. This item is also available at Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow, where you can purchase one unit for three Star Coins.

Alternatively, if you’ve unlocked the Shovel and the Watering Can, you can purchase Wheat Seeds from the same stall and grow them in your garden to produce two units of Wheat per minute.

