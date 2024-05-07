How to make Apple Cider Glazed Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers a huge variety of recipes to cook, each with its own star rating and effects. As you explore the valley, you'll unlock a variety of recipes. They not only help you restore your character’s energy but also help you build friendships with the various Disney characters.

One such recipe is the Apple Cider Glazed Salmon. This three-star dish is perfect if you're looking to replenish your energy during long quests.

This guide will walk you through from gathering the ingredients to cooking the Apple Cider Glazed Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Apple Cider Glazed Salmon

You'll need a Salmon, an Apple and a Sugarcane to make the recipe (Image via Gameloft)

Cooking Apple Cider Glazed Salmon is a simple process but first, you'll need to collect the necessary ingredients. Once you have acquired the required materials, simply head to any cooking station spread across various locations around the valley.

Here's a list of items you need to make Apple Cider Glazed Salmon:

Salmon

Apple

Sugarcane

Once you've combined these ingredients, interact with the cooking station to start the cooking process. You'll also need one piece of coal to fuel the fire. Nextt, you'll have your recipe ready.

How to get ingredients for the recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Goofy's stall can be restored to buy Sugarcane (Image via Gameloft)

Locating the ingredients for this recipe requires you to explore different biomes within Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here's where to find each ingredient:

Salmon: This can be trickier to acquire, as Salmon can only be caught while fishing in the Sunlit Plateau or Frosted Heights biomes. These biomes in Dreamlight Valley can be accessed by traveling north of the Meadow.

Apple: Apples are easier to find. They are readily available by searching in the many glowing spots around the Plaza.

Sugarcane: While not as common as Apples, Sugarcane is still relatively easy to obtain. Head over to Goofy's Stall at Dazzle Beach and you can purchase Sugarcane seeds for 5 Star Coins or fully grown Sugarcane for 29 Star Coins.

Apple Cider Glazed Salmon is one of the many recipes in Dreamlight Valley. The dish is not only great for replenishing your energy but also it is a perfect meal to gift to Disney Dreamlight Valley residents to increase your friendship levels.

