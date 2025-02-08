How to make Sauteed Mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of activities, with Cooking being the most popular among Dreamers. In this mechanic, players get to prepare different meals using the ingredients found across the map. With over 400 recipes to choose from, some dishes are harder to cook than others, depending on how easily you can find the cooking essentials. Sauteed Mushrooms is, fortunately, a simple meal to prepare in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

As a two-star meal, it only requires two ingredients, which can be easily found in the game's open world. This article will cover everything you need to know about cooking Sauteed Mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Location of ingredients for Sauteed Mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Butter costs 190 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft)

Since Sauteed Mushrooms is a two-star recipe, it only needs two ingredients. Here are the items and their locations in the game:

Trending

1) Butter

Butter is the first ingredient you need for Sauteed Mushrooms. You can purchase it for 190 Star Coins from Remy's Restaurant. However, you first need to bring Remy from his realm to the valley and fix the restaurant. This will make the pantry inside accessible, allowing you to purchase various dairy products, including Butter.

2) Mushrooms

Mushrooms are the second item you need for this recipe. You can find it growing in the Glade of Trust biome. Simply pluck it from the ground and store it in your inventory.

How to cook Sauteed Mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking Station (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

After acquiring both the ingredients, bring them back to the nearest Cooking Station. Empty the Butter and Mushrooms in the pot and stir them well. In a few seconds, your Sauteed Mushrooms will be ready to serve.

Now you can either sell this dish for 286 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 712 lost Energy. While the meal doesn't provide a hefty amount of profit, it still earns you enough Star Coins and Energy if you are in a pickle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.