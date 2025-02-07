How to make Sour Berry Dessert in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of activities, with cooking being the most popular one among Dreamers. In this game, players can prepare different types of cuisine using ingredients found across the map. There are over 400 recipes to choose from, and the Storybook Vale DLC adds even more to the list. The Sour Berry Dessert recipe is one such recent addition. This two-star dish is easy to prepare and requires only two ingredients.

Even though the meal has only a couple of ingredients, Dreamers still might struggle while searching for them if they don't know where to look. This article will cover everything you need to know about making Sour Berry Dessert in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Location of ingredients for Sour Berry Dessert in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sour Berries Dessert is a two-star meal (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

Since Sour Berry Dessert is a two-star meal, it only requires two ingredients. Keep in mind that this dish can only be prepared if you own the Storybook Vale expansion for the game. Here are the items you need and their location in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1) Ambrosia (1x)

Ambrosia can be purchased for 140 Star Coins from the Goofy’s Stall in Mythopia. Also known as the "nectar of the gods", it is only available for the Dreamers who own the Storybook Vale DLC. Once you purchase it, you can sell it for 70 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 350 lost Energy.

2) Sour Berries (1x)

Sour Berries are the final item required for this recipe, and can be found in The Bind. They grow on trees and can simply be plucked, giving you three fruits each time you harvest some. It takes half an hour for Sour Berries to respawn, meaning you can come back later if you need some more. This fruit can be sold for 40 Star Coins or consumed to replenish 400 lost Energy.

How to cook Sour Berry Dessert in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking Station (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

Once you have collected the ingredients required for cooking Sour Berry Dessert, bring them back to the nearest Cooking Station. Empty the Sour Berries and Ambrosia in the pot and stir them well. A few seconds later, your meal will be ready to serve. Now, you can either sell it to earn 143 Star Coins or consume it to restore 1,325 lost Energy.

