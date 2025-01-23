How to make Souffle in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a lot of fun and exciting recipes to try out in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These include a variety of appetizers, desserts, beverages, and main-course dishes. Souffle is an interesting dessert as, despite being a four-star dish, it is one of the easiest recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley and can fetch you some easy money as well.

Moreover, if you decide to not sell it and keep it for the future, it can restore a decent amount of Energy as well. But first, let's find out the required ingredients to make Souffle in Disney Dreamlight Valley and where these items can be found.

Recipe of Souffle in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is categorized on the basis of the number of ingredients required to make it. Since Souffle falls under the category of a four-star dish, it simply means that you will need four items to make it. However, on the bright side, all of these ingredients can be found in just one place in the game — Chef Remy's kitchen.

All four ingredients can be bought from just one place (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

The required ingredients for Souffle are:

1X Cheese

1X Egg

1X Milk

1X Butter

Do note that all ingredients from this recipe are mandatory and cannot be swapped with any other item. The only obstacle that you might face while making this dish is that you will need access to Chef Remy's kitchen. For this, you will need to complete the "An Important Night at the Restaurant" quest. For a detailed guide on it, refer to this article.

Once you have unlocked Chef Remy's kitchen, make your way inside, where you will find all the necessary ingredients. The prices of all four ingredients are:

Cheese - 180 Star Coins

Egg - 220 Star Coins

Milk - 230 Star Coins

Butter - 190 Star Coins

Once you have all these items in your inventory, head over to a cooking station. Now, toss all the ingredients into a cooking pot to finally make Souffle in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Now, you can either sell it at any of Goofy's Stall for 1,230 Star Coins, or you can consume it to restore 2,386 Energy.

If you find this recipe interesting, you can also check out our guides on making Hawaiian Pizza and Lightning Cookies.

