How to make steel ingots in New World

New World is full of crafting progression for players to take part in, and steel ingots are another step in the process for anybody that is into blacksmithing. Sooner or later, many gamers will need steel ingots of their own, especially for higher tiers of gear.

Before making steel ingots in New World, they will need the right levels and the correct materials. Smelting ingots themselves is part of the blacksmithing line of crafting, and the first tier of that is iron ingots. Finding the materials for iron ingots is easier, and most players will discover iron ore for smelting fast.

The tier after iron is steel, and the steel ingots are the goal here. As for the materials to get steel ingots, players in New World need to find a few different items.

First is three iron ingots, which players need to make or retrieve beforehand. Second, players must get a hold of two charcoal pieces. Then, a special resource will be required, which is sand flux.

Once all of the materials are collected for the steel ingot, the next step is to craft the desired ingots themselves. However, they can't be crafted out of thin air, and the correct station is needed before any smelting can happen.

How to smelt steel ingots in New World

There are separate stations for blacksmithing within New World. The major one is the blacksmithing station that many players will be familiar with, but it's not what they need to make ingots. For ingots, a smelter is required.

Smelters can be found within settlements, and they are typically located near blacksmithing stations. They are easy to find by their sheer size them and the hot glow of the fire inside. Gamers can use the base smelter to make iron ingots, but the smelter level needs to be increased for steel ingots.

In order to start making steel ingots, users need to get the smelter tier level up to three. Completing town board quests will allow them to increase the tier level of the smelter. Once the smelter is at a high enough tier, the steel ingots can finally be crafted with the correct materials in hand.

When using the smelter, the menu will typically tell players what they need to make the ingots they need. As they progress in New World, new types of ingots will eventually be needed beyond steel ingots.

