Will New World be coming to PlayStation or Xbox?

By now, many PC players have had the chance to play the New World beta that went live on July 20th last week. But for those who haven't made it into the closed beta or don't have a PC, there's the question of New World arriving on consoles.

Next-generation consoles came out late last year, and theoretically, they have the hardware capability to run an MMO like New World. Those would include the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5. But ultimately, it's up to the developer if a game has multiple ports or not.

In the case of New World, it appears console players will be out of luck. Not just on older generation consoles and the Nintendo Switch, but on the new generation of consoles. Not much has been said about the subject from Amazon Game Studios or Double Helix Games, but one tweet made things very clear.

There are no plans for a console version of New World at this time. — New World (@playnewworld) March 19, 2019

In March, a Twitter user asked if New World would be available on next-generation consoles or if it would have cross-platform capabilities. Unfortunately, the New World Twitter team flat out confirmed that the MMO would only be available on PC.

There are no future plans to make New World available on console. It will only be available on PC. — New World (@playnewworld) July 21, 2021

This was reconfirmed by the New World team last week in response to another similar Twitter query.

Of course, there is always a chance that a developer may change their mind, but consoles players shouldn't plan on it for the foreseeable future. The best of both worlds would be picking up a Steam Deck console which is technically still a PC platform.

New World beta and release dates

For PC players, there is currently a New World beta taking place that many players have already begun to participate in. The beta started on July 20th and is set to come to a close next week, on August 2nd, at an unconfirmed time.

To enter the beta, PC players have two options, the first of which is free. Fans can head to the New World website and head to the tester section. There is a sign-up segment that the developer can review and possibly give out free beta access.

Another option is to pre-purchase the game, which will give anyone access. Users can purchase new World on either Amazon or Steam, but the latter will provide access faster, depending on the player.

As for the actual release date, New World will officially go live shortly after the beta closes. Players can look forward to August 31st for the confirmed date.

Edited by Ravi Iyer